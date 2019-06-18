TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks presented her first “state of the city” address Tuesday night at The Ritz Theatre.
She said former City Manager Patrick Bryant had given a similar address three years ago during a rebranding effort, but it had been several years since this kind of presentation had been given regularly.
Cheeks said she anticipated it becoming an annual event.
The first part of the presentation dealt with Cheeks’ background, starting in Minnesota and including time in Virginia and California before marrying her late husband, Dwight Cheeks, a native of Talladega, who had recently moved home.
She began working for the city in 2006, became city clerk in 2008 and was appointed permanent city manager in October.
The major portion of the presentation began with a list of the city’s assets aside from the people, whose kindness and generosity she had praised earlier.
These assets include the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Talladega College, Talladega Superspeedway, a national forest, Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center, The Civilian Marksmanship Program, Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center, The Presbyterian Home for Children, the Federal Correctional Institute, TOP Trails, Central Alabama Community College, three recognized historic districts, the oldest continuously operating county courthouse in the state, the Ritz Theatre and the railroads.
In many ways, she added, the city’s government was somewhat progressive.
“The council /city manager form of government (has been in place) since 2004,” she said. “There are only 16 municipalities in Alabama with the city manager form of government, but in the United States, 73 percent of cities/towns over 5,000 have a city manager/administrator form of government.
“Talladega is the 37th largest city in Alabama out of 462, and there are beautiful old homes, small cottages that are well-maintained, neighborhoods where the residents take pride in their homes.
“There are so many projects, so many plans for improvement – this is an exciting time.”
The city of Talladega has 14 departments and 254 full-time employees.
In addition to the City Manager’s Office, city departments include the City Clerk’s office, the Human Resources Department, the Municipal Court Office, the Purchasing and Risk Management Department, the Finance Department, the library, Parks and Recreation, the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works, Community Appearance, and Water and Sewer. Animal Control was also counted as its own department, although Public Works Director Karen Phillips oversees both.
There was then a brief presentation on each department, mostly given by Cheeks, although Municipal Court Magistrate David Sparks, head librarian Vickie Harkins, police Chief Jason Busby and Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller each gave updates on their respective departments as well.
Sparks highlighted that the court office handles as many as 500 misdemeanor and traffic cases every month, and that Cheeks and Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson had agreed to let him set up alternative sentencing programs for indigent defendants and juveniles, including work with rehabilitation programs, mentoring through groups like 100 Men, and community service programs.
Harkins mentioned the numerous popular programs at the library, particularly those targeted for young people.
Of course, books, magazines and newspapers are available either on the shelves regularly or by special request, eBooks are available and the computer lab is now fully equipped, with all machines and printers in working order.
The Crayola Kiosk, an iPad station, a maker’s space including a 3-D printer and video equipment, the young adult reader section and the Little Free Library available in Veterans Park have all proved popular, as have the brown bag lunch series and classes including everything from basket weaving to computer science for adults.
Spring and fall story time and the summer reading program are also beloved by younger patrons. The Historic Bookworms of Talladega Book Club is also based at the library, and there are regular game days scheduled.
Busby said that during the past year, the city has seen an impressive 30 percent decrease in the most serious crimes, although violent crimes have been on the uptick lately.
The decrease, he said, has to do with the fact that the city has gone on a hiring spree of late, with 20 new officers on the street and five more on the way before the end of the year.
After uncertified officers are hired, they must go to a police academy for 13 weeks, followed by 13 weeks of on-the-job training.
Busby said the city will also likely see dividends soon from joining in with 24 other agencies in the East Metro Area Crime Center.
Created by Oxford police, the center will include state-of-the-art forensics equipment and will allow different jurisdictions to share their particular expertise. This is not costing the city any money other than the salary of an investigator who will be working there part time.
Busby also said that a Street Crime Unit that has been used successfully in the past has also been restarted. Officers will handle violent crime calls exclusively and will not respond to regular service calls, he explained. These officers will also be working closely with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Fuller gave a laundry list of capital improvement projects undertaken by her department either last year or approved for the current fiscal year.
These included everything from the demolition of the Niki Lu Wastewater Treatment Plant, upgrades at the other existing sewage plant, repaving and renovations at the Water and Sewer Service Center, fleet replacement, dam remediation, rehabilitation of manholes and sewer lines along Battle Street, replacing the Brecon pump station and phase four of a leak detection project.
During the past five years, Fuller said, “over 800 gallons per minute in leaks have been found and repaired, over 8.5 billion gallons per day of inflow and infiltration at the main wastewater treatment plant has been reduced, and over 1.2 million gallons per day of inflow and infiltration at the Brecon Wastewater plant has been reduced.
“Each of these improvements reduces the power cost, chemical cost, maintenance needs and help make our facilities last longer.”
The projects coming up in the next Capital Improvement Plan, previously approved by the council, will come to just over $3 million.
“It is estimated that the reduction of water flowing to the wastewater treatment plant will be reduced by ($750,000 gallons per day), that the water system will reserve 75 gallons per minute (and) the amount of maintenance and repair time for all facilities, vehicles, etc. will be a huge benefit to our staff, allowing them to concentrate on other projects and daily issues,” Fuller said.
Cheeks also showed improvements made to the Courthouse Square over the past 10 years, both through public and private efforts, and gave a presentation similar to the one she gave to the council Monday about possible splash pad designs. City Hall is also going to be cleaned and painted in the coming year, she said.
Cheeks added she is always open to suggestions and encouraged anyone with thoughts or ideas to visit, call or email City Hall.