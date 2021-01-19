Ben Robbins wins state House seat in special election

Ben Robbins has won the special election for the seat of late state Rep. Ron Johnson, a district that includes parts of Talladega, Clay and Coosa counties.
With the relevant precincts in all three counties reporting Tuesday, Republican Robbins had a comfortable lead over his opponent, Democrat Fred Crum.
Robbins also carried each of the three counties individually, winning Coosa County 320 to 162 and Clay 267 to 36.
In Talladega County, Robbins won 1,645 votes to Crum’s 839.
It was unclear Tuesday if there were any provisional ballots, which would not be opened until next week in any case.
“I’m excited,” Robbins said. “I want to thank my wife, Melanie, and my family for all their hard work, and I want Mr. Crum to know I appreciate him running a clean campaign. It was all about the issues, and that’s what we kept the discussions to. I look forward to working with him and the all voters in House District 33.”
The largest polling station in the district, the J. Craig Smith Center in Sylacauga, has 9,928 registered voters and showed turnout of just over 10 percent. The smallest, Kingston Baptist Church, has only 18 registered, none of whom appears to have cast a ballot Tuesday.
Johnson died in July after serving 42 years representing District 33 in the Alabama House of Representatives. Robbins ran against him in the Republican primary during his last campaign, but lost by a slim margin.