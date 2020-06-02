Beckett, Limbaugh reflect on passing of former Auburn great

Legendary Auburn head coach Pat Dye, who guided the Tigers to four Southeastern Conference championships during his 12-year run as coach, passed away Monday.
The news sent a ripple throughout the sports community as fans, players and coaches across the country reflected on the mark he left on the program.
A pair of local high school football coaches in The Daily Home’s coverage area spoke about the former Auburn great.
“That took my breath yesterday when I heard that (news),” Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett said Tuesday.
Beckett, a graduate of Jacksonville State University, worked for a year as an intern in Auburn’s sports information department in 1992 and got to see Dye in his element with the program.
“Coach Dye was that rare guy who was really hard-nosed, really tough, was just a tough coach, but at the same time, was a players’ coach,” Beckett said. “As hard-working as he was, they loved him. The players loved him as well as coaches. I’ve seen very few that have had that kind of loyalty out of everybody that had ever been around him. He was just a real likable guy.”
Dye began his coaching career as linebackers coach at Alabama under legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
“Obviously, he was totally influenced by Coach Bryant,” Beckett said. “His theory was, ‘We’re just going to outwork you. We’re not going to sit here and spend all our time trying to outsmart you. We’re going to be the hardest working team that there is, and Saturdays are going to be our fun day because we’re going to go to work every day.’ It was about life lessons, kind of similar to what Coach (Nick) Saban is now.”
Beckett added Dye interacted with players, the press and people in general in a unique manner.
“He was just real folksy,” Beckett said. “Sometimes, I never knew where he was going with a story from listening to him, but he would always tie it back in. He was a really smart guy. His colloquialisms and all, he was fun to listen to.”
He added Dye’s impact on the program resonates within the fan base.
“When they think of their coach, definitely people in my generation, we think of Coach Dye as just that real strong guy and strong-minded,” Beckett said. “He definitely turned it around. People see it today. Auburn was not that. They were a second-tier program prior to Coach Dye.”
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said Dye’s passing was “a sad day for college football” and added Dye was instrumental in getting the annual Iron Bowl matchup played on the Tigers’ home field. The first Iron Bowl played in Auburn took place Dec. 2, 1989, and the annual rivalry game has been played there on odd-numbered years since 1993.
“He brought a lot of joy to the Plains and brought Alabama to the Plains for the first time ever,” Limbaugh said. “I had the opportunity to meet him on a couple of occasions, and he was always kind and courteous to me. I met him as a young kid, and that made me even more of an Auburn fan.”
Limbaugh said one of his favorite Dye memories came from one of his first interviews at Auburn.
“They asked him how long it was going to take to beat Alabama, and he said ‘60 minutes,’” Limbaugh said. “I never will forget that. Somebody was wanting him to say it’ll take two years and that next year, he would beat them. He said it takes 60 minutes to beat them. I thought that was pretty cool.”