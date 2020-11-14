You are the owner of this article.
Beautiful day for outdoor play

Carsyn Foster’s curly locks fly in the wind as she swings on the playground Friday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Day School. The weather Friday made for a perfect day to spend outdoors with mild temperatures and plentiful sunshine.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

