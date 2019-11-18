Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday were investigating a break-in at an Alabama Power substation on Dairyland Road in Sylacauga, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
The theft took place sometime between Oct. 16 and Nov. 5, Jones said. The items reported stolen included three C&D Technologies 12-volt high-amp batteries valued at $375, 8 feet of 2.0 copper wire valued at $40, 6 feet of single strand 2.0 copper wire valued at $40, two proprietary Alabama Power padlocks valued at $20 and a Best Alabama Power tempered lock valued at $120.
In addition to the items reported stolen, Jones said that pulling the wires and batteries out during the theft resulted in damage estimated at $20,000 to two switch boxes and modems.
Jones said the report does not indicate any loss of service for Alabama Power customers in the area as a result of the theft. The relatively long period listed for when the theft occurred also argues against any service interruption.
This is at least the second time this particular substation has been targeted by thieves. According to a report from a year ago, the same substation was targeted between Oct. 25 and 26, 2018; items stolen during that incident included 20 deep cycle batteries worth $6,000 and seven position sensors valued at $1,700. A cabinet valued at $2,000 and Teco locking mechanisms valued at $1,400 were listed as damaged.
No arrest was made in the earlier incident, and there were no witnesses or suspects in the more recent case as of Friday afternoon.