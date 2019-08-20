TALLADEGA -- In spite of intermittent thunderstorms, dozens of friends and family members came to Edythe Sims Park on Monday evening to release balloons in memory of Javaon “Casper” Ousley on what would have been his 20th birthday.
Many wore blue T-shirts (“his favorite color,” according to a relative) with his picture and the line “Long Live Casper,” in honor of the nickname bestowed by his teammates on the Winterboro High School football team.
Ousley died Tuesday, Aug. 13, after apparently exchanging gunshots with an off-duty Lincoln police officer. The case remains under investigation by the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Talladega police.
Based on the publicly available information, it would appear the police officer came to the Knoxville Community in Talladega with a female family member who had set up a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
The officer saw the transaction becoming a robbery and moved to intervene. Ousley allegedly shot the officer through the arm, and the officer returned fire, hitting Ousley in the head and killing him at the scene.
Ousley’s death led to protest marches in Talladega, but at the event Monday, the mood was more somber and patient.
Mary Swain, Ousley’s cousin and a participant in both the marches and in Monday’s balloon release, said she and the other family members were simply waiting for the results of the investigation to be made public.