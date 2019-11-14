SYLACAUGA -- Southern Dance and Performing Arts, a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), will perform an original ballet titled “Christmas Angels -- Wrapped in Love,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sylacauga High School.
Tickets may be purchased prior at the studio or online at www.tututix.com for $10.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $12.
Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Talladega County Foster Care System to purchase “critical items for the children and helping the community understand ways to become involved to change the lives of the children,” a press release notes.
The performance will feature Southern Dance and Performing Arts dancers, who have been rehearsing since October, said Jenna Summers, the organization’s choreographer and artistic coordinator.
Summers said the ballet was inspired by the grief surrounding displaced children. It also coincides with National Adoption Month.
Sylacauga High School is at 701 N. Broadway Ave.
For more information, contact Southern Dance and Performing Arts at 256-245-1669, or at dance.arts.fitness@safesylacauga.com.
To learn more about Southern Dance and Performing Arts, visit www.sdpac.net.
