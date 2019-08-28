Dale Baker of Sylacauga recently elected secretary/treasurer of the Alabama Municipal Electric
Authority (AMEA) Board of Directors. The AMEA Board unanimously elected Baker, who has
served on the board for the past 10 years, as its secretary/treasurer at the Aug. 22 board meeting.
Other board officers elected on Aug. 22 were Mayor Gary Fuller of Opelika, chairman, and Morris Tate of Luverne, vice chairman.
Fuller replaces long-time board chairman, Don McClellan of Alexander City, who died June 26.
Fuller, who has served on the AMEA Board for the past 18 years, had previously served as vice
chairman for the past 10 years. Tate, who has served on the board for the past 16 years, previously served as secretary/treasurer for the past 10 years.
AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981 and located in Montgomery, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve some 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.