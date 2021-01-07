Bailey Gowers sparks turnaround for Lady Golden Bears turn season around

Lincoln (4-9 with two victories by forfeit) lost its first five games by an average of 30.8 points, but the play of senior Bailey Gowers has helped the team close the gap recently.
Lincoln won two of its last five games, 61-16 over Munford and 62-40 over St. Clair County, and lost two of the other contests by four and five points.
Gowers averaged 26.5 points over the four games that resulted in victories or close losses. She also averaged 16 rebounds in Lincoln’s last three games of 2020.
For perspective, Lincoln’s entire team averaged 29 points through those first five games.
“I think her confidence is coming from her teammates, honestly,” Lincoln coach Jessica Butterworth said of Gowers. “I think they believe in her, so it helps her believe in herself more. She knows she needs to step up if we were going to have a chance this year.”
Gowers hasn’t been the only player to pick it up lately. Butterworth said she’s seen tremendous growth from junior Jaycee Woods and freshman Trinity McClellan, who have respectively scored 12 and 9.3 points on average during the four games that have seen the Golden Bears either win big or suffer a narrow defeat lately.
“She tries to reflect her play off of Bailey,” Butterworth said of McClellan. “Like in practice, if we’re ever going over anything, she’s always watching Bailey. Watching her footwork, watching her shot, and so I think that is great that I have someone like Bailey that can help mature and help form a young player like Trinity because Trinity is going to be a big help in the future.”
Although Lincoln lost 66-62 to Sylacauaga on Dec. 28, that game demonstrates the kind of leap this team has taken. The Golden Bears fell behind by as many as 18 points due in part to early foul trouble, but Butterworth watched her team weather adversity that might have rattled the girls earlier this season.
“We just went back to that Childersburg game,” Gowers said when asked how Lincoln closed the gap late. “How we had stayed so close to them and how bad we wanted it, and no one gave up. Everyone was playing for each other.”
That five-point loss to Childersburg on Dec. 21 was the first tangible sign that things were changing. After all, the Tigers are fresh off back-to-back Final Four appearances and had previously beaten the Lady Bears three times in the last two seasons by an average of 21 points.
Now that close loss could become a sign of things to come.
Lincoln’s coach said she thinks the pandemic-related hurdles thrown her team’s way early on will motivate Gowers and the rest of her players to continue surging in the second half of the season. And, Butterworth is not the only one looking upon the coming weeks with a renewed sense of optimism.
“I’ve started to have a different mindset about it because, with COVID, our season could end, and so I just don’t want that to be my last game,” Gowers said when asked what’s changed lately.
Treating every game like it could be your last is a cliche. Gowers, a five-sport athlete, has heard it all before countless times. But in the middle of a pandemic, things are different.
The threat of a premature ending to the season hangs over everyone. Gowers saw that play out firsthand when she watched her senior teammates on the softball team just wake up to the end of the season one day.
Those memories help fuel her drive now to make the most of every moment as if it’s her last, because she knows the next game could very well be the ending no one expects.
“I want my last game to be, I want to know that I played to the best of my ability and I gave it all for my team,” Gowers said.