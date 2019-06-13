‘Backpack’ program gets $5,000 grant to help feed St. Clair students

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- When some students in St. Clair County leave school on Friday afternoons, they don’t eat again until they return to school on Monday mornings simply because there’s no food at home.
Backpack Buddies, an organization that helps to make sure these children have something to eat over the weekend, was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the nonprofit Grainger Foundation.
“It takes churches and volunteers to make this work,” said Johnny Kirkland, one of the organizers of Backpack Buddies. “We operate out of Moody Elementary School in two old classrooms no longer being used.”
Throughout the school year, Backpack Buddies prepares and delivers 6,895 bags at a cost of $10 per bag. They also deliver hygiene bags to each child three times a year at a cost of $5 each. The total is more than $70,000.
Kirkland said these are all delivered by volunteers in their own vehicles at their own expense.
“To help raise funds for this organization, I hold an annual golf tournament,” he said. “The Backpack Buddies Golf Tournament this year will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Limestone Springs Golf Club in Oneonta.”
Moody Elementary principal Kathy Tice said Backpack Buddies has been one of the best things that’s happened to her school and the entire county in a long time.
“Shelia Vick saw the need when she visited our school,” Tice said. “Our counselor at the time felt the same way, because there was a huge need that wasn’t being met. The only hot meals these children were getting each day were at school. We are blessed that this program started here. They continued it, and it has grown so much where it is in every school in St. Clair County. We are proud for them and this grant is well-deserved.”
Vick was one of the founders of Backpack Buddies three years ago.
“Today, we feed over 700 students throughout St. Clair County except for Springville,” she said. “We also feed kids in the Pell City and Leeds School Systems – from kindergarten to 12th grade. The cost for food without any donations is $7.50-$8 per child per week. With donations, the cost drops to about $5 per child. We give each child enough breakfast items, snacks, and main meal items just to get them through the weekend.
Moody Mayor Joe Lee spoke highly of the backpack program.
“This is good for the city of Moody, and the children who live here,” he said.
For more information, go to st.clairbuddies.org.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.