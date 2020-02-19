BACK TO BIRMINGHAM: Talladega tops Anniston in region final, headed to Final Four (with photo gallery)

JACKSONVILLE -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team is heading back to the Final Four.
The Tigers knocked off Anniston 63-58 in the championship game of the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University on Wednesday.
It was Talladega’s second time in as many years denying Anniston in the regional final. In the last two years, Talladega has a 5-3 record against the Bulldogs.
Talladega will take on Montgomery Catholic on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a 4A semifinal at Legacy Arena.
“These last two years, these eight games have been epic games,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “Tonight, we hung in there and we finally got it together in the third quarter. Everybody was playing so hard, so there were mistakes on both sides.
“Hats off to our players, they regrouped. They started slow, but they finished strong.”
This is the fourth year in a row the Tigers have advanced to the state semifinals.
“To do 4-for-4 is unreal,” Miller said. “It is a testament to the kids. (Kobe Simmons, D’Corian WIlson) and (Rontavious) Barclay have been here three in a row, and this is (Arron) Green’s second time in a row.
“I think it is handed down from the team before. Play your best when people doubt you. Sometimes people don't want to see the same team win all the time. We’ve had that this year. It has been (an) us-against-the-world (mentality). We are going to be happy with this. It was a goal to get out of here.”
The defending 4A champions outscored Anniston 22-6 in the third quarter.
The Tigers went on a 12-0 run in the final 2:01 of the period. Simmons scored five points during the spurt, including a 3-point play to make it 40-34.
Scales stole the ball from Antonio Kite and scored a layup to make it 42-34. Green also scored five points during the run, including a 3 to make it 47-34.
“ I thought we played great defense,” Miller said. “We were getting rebounds and we were getting numbers where got some inside shots, and we finally took some 3s with our feet set. I think (Arron) Green, (Nigel) Scales and Kobe (Simmons) hit shots that were smooth, not off-balanced shots.”
Anniston rallied behind the play of Kwame Milton. The senior scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 58-52 with 3:07 left.
Anniston trimmed the margin to 59-56 on a layup by Mark Toyer with 2:09 remaining.
Scales came up big for the Tigers down the stretch.
The junior hit a pair of free throws to increase Talladega’s lead to 61-56 with 1:40 to go.
Kite cut it to 61-58 on a layup with 1:09 left, but Scales would come up clutch for the Tigers again as he got fouled after D’Corian WIlson made a diving save under the Anniston basket.
Scales calmly hit two free throws to give the Tigers a 63-58 advantage with 33 seconds left.
On ensuing possession, Scales denied Kite from getting a touch, and Milton missed a 3. Anniston, in fact, missed its final three attempts from the field.
Simmons played a major role in the Tigers’ success Wednesday. The reigning 4A Player of the Year finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals. Simmons was named the tournament MVP.
“I just had to come out aggressive this game,” Simmons said. “The last game, I came out a little slow. My pace wasn't fast, so I had to up the tempo this game.”
Green was huge for Talladega on Wednesday. The junior had 13 points and seven rebounds. Scales finished with nine points.
Wilson, meanwhile, filled up the stat sheet. The senior point guard had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. Wilson joined Simmons as an all-tournament selection.
Kite led the way for Anniston with 25 points and eight rebounds. Milton finished with 17 points. Both players made the all tournament team.