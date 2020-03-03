Back Porch Smokers claim 2nd straight Wild Game Cook-off win at speedway

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY — For the second year in a row, Talladega’s own Back Porch Smokers took the best overall prize at the annual Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-off at Talladega Superspeedway.
The team of Cody Bishop, Jared Bishop, Nate Willis and Mike Lawrence took the top prize in the fowl division and also won The Alabama Army National Guard People’s Choice Award and
the overall award for their Iron Skillet Delight, according to a press release from the track.
The Back Porch Smokers now proceed to the state championship in Millbrook on Aug. 8.
Another hometown team, the Junior Critter Cookers, took first place in the youth division for Talladega Twinkies, as prepared by Coty and Coltyn Taylor.
This year’s other first-place winners included the Lumbee Smokers of Trinity (Brady Cummings Sr., Brady Cummings Jr., Derrick Cummings and Tim Boldin) in the fish division for True
Grits; Wild Luck of Ashland (Carrie Estes, Cliff Estes, Susie Henson and Kenny Henson) for Sauced Wabb Pizza; and Hog Heaven of Hartselle (Jody Wynn) for Buck and Eggs in the pot
luck division.
First Bank of Alabama took first place in the Civilian Marksmanship Program best presentation competition.
This year’s competition, the 15th annual, was held for the first time in the Big Bill’s Open Air Social Club in the new Talladega Garage Experience. Forty-seven teams from throughout the
region competed.
Judges for this year’s event include Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown of WJOX; Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg of Talk 99.5; Greg Burgess of WZZK; Mike Dubberly of Fox 6; Guy Rawlings, Lisa Crane and Rick Carle of NBC 13; Chris Breece of CBS 42; Anthony Cook of the Daily Home/Anniston Star; Jeff Speegle of ABC 33/40; Adam Schwartz and Talia Lin of “It’s A Southern Thing”; DJ Ricky Aaron of 106.9 The Eagle; and Madison Reeves of iHeartMedia.
“The purpose of the AWF Wild Game Cook-Offs is to supply a place for AWF members to interact, for non-members to learn more about the AWF, and to provide the opportunity to raise
funds to support the AWF and its programs and projects,” the release reads. “The cook-offs also demonstrate that sportsmen/women utilize the wild game and fish they harvest and cook it with care, skill and expertise to produce great table fare.”
AWF, the state’s largest and oldest citizens’ conservation organization, was established in 1935.