B.B. Comer's Kayuna Wilson accepts volleyball scholarship from Judson College

SYLACAUGA -- Kayuna Wilson signed scholarship papers to play volleyball at Judson College.
The signing ceremony took place Tuesday in the gymnasium at B.B. Comer High School.
“I am excited,” Wilson said. “I didn't think this was something that I would be doing. I didn't start taking it seriously until my ninth-grade year. I didn't think I would be playing at the next level.”
Wilson earned an opportunity to play collegiately via a good showing at a tryout at Judson in March. Wilson planned to sign during the school year, but with schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn't get the chance.
Playing at the next level wasn't something Wilson thought about until her coaches suggested the possibility to her and eventually helped her make it possible.
“The first coach that I played with was Coach (Thomas Lamb). He told me that I could play at the next level,” she said. “He saw potential in me, and that's what made me push myself.
“My senior year, we ended up getting another coach, and she (Tabitha Wheeler) told me that she filmed me during some of my games and she was sending it around to coaches. She told me a coach called her and she wanted me to come tryout for them. When she got back in touch with me, she told me that I got the scholarship.”
Wheeler, the B.B. Comer head coach, is elated Wilson has an opportunity to play college volleyball. Wheeler lauded Wilson's ability to help her teammates get better last season as a senior.
“She is a great (outside hitter),” Wheeler said. “She was one of our main players. She played front row and some back row. She was the team leader and she always took care of the younger girls.”
Wilson will be all over the court at Judson as a utility player. Wilson credits her versatility to her time playing for coach Sheroderick Smith at Winterboro as a freshman and sophomore.
“He was big on being a versatile player,” she said. “During practice, we worked on different drills that were outside of our comfort zone.
“Sometimes, he had me attacking with my left hand even though I am right-handed. He would have me doing digging drills from the back row. He would have me practice setting to myself so I wouldn't be stuck at one position, and if he needed me to go to another position, I could go there.”
Besides her coaches, Wilson said she appreciated her mom and her family for their support.