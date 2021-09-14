B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris earns Player of the Week honors after career night against LaFayette

B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris has made quite an impression in only four games this season. The sophomore running back was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading B.B. Comer to a 50-25 win over LaFayette on Friday.
“It feels amazing,” Harris said. “The offensive line really pushed me to do all the running. I came into the game scared, but they pushed me and told me that I had to ball out in this game because you don’t know if scouts are out. I thank the offensive line every time that I scored because it was because of them. I also thank my receivers for blocking the entire game.”
Harris rushed for a career-high 355 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries against then-undefeated LaFayette. Harris scored three of his five touchdowns in the second half, which helped the Tigers propel to their first region win of the season.
“After the first play that I ran the ball, I knew that I was going to have a big night,” Harris said. “I knew I was going to have a big night because of the way that we were blocking and how the other team was tackling. After my first touchdown, I told myself that I was going to keep going, and I kept telling myself not to go down.”
The sophomore described his style of play as physical, but he was able to show some break-away speed as he had touchdown runs of 41, 21, and 74 yards.
“I was running over people,” Harris said. “I’m not really that fast, so I had to run over people. I used my strength.”
In the last three games, Harris has been the workhorse for the Tigers. During that three-game stretch, he has rushed for 642 yards.
“Every time I touch the ball, I’m thinking about getting downhill and using my whole body,” Harris said. “I’m not thinking about anything else but scoring. How I’m built, I feel like I can get a touchdown every time that I touch the ball.”
What also makes Harris’ accomplishment last week impressive is that he is also a major contributor to Comer’s aggressive defense.
“I really don’t think about resting or going to the sideline,” Harris said. “I know people are watching, so I have to show out every game. I really don’t come off the field.”
Harris said he tries to model his game after former Comer standout and all-state running back Raphael Johnson.
“I watched him when he played, and he never went down,” he said. “He taught me a lot of stuff on the field and in seven on seven. He is the one that I look up to.”
Harris has lofty goals for the rest of the season.
“I’m going to stay humble and work hard,” he said. “I want to try to win, Mr. Football.”