B.B. Comer,Winterboro lead 1A-3A all-county team

The B.B. Comer High School football team put together one of the best seasons in program history in 2021.
The Tigers (10-3) dominated their opponents throughout the regular season. B.B. Comer scored 40 or more points during its seven-game winning streak in the regular season.
After overcoming adversity and still finding a way to win games in the first two weeks of the playoffs, Comer fell to eventual state champion Clarke County 14-7 in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.
“To win 10 games for the first time since 1995 was huge,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “It’s the building process obviously you are looking at year four, so these are my guys. I have had them since they were freshmen. I have 10 seniors and eight of them have been with me since freshman year, so those guys are a big part of making that happen. To get here it’s about the players and their commitment. It’s about what they do day in and day in the weight room and in the classroom to make sure that they are ready to prepare to be successful.”
Comer’s season didn’t go unnoticed as the Tigers had 20 players named to the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team. The Tigers also had the 1A-3A Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Kamore Harris earned first-team all-county honors at running back as well as 1A-3A Offensive Player of the Year. Harris was a nightmare to take down for opposing teams. The sophomore rushed for 1,910 yards and 26 touchdowns on 212 carries. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound back also caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
“Kamore has a ton of power and a ton of ability,” Fossett said. “He rushed for almost 2,000 yards. I think he finished with 1,910 yards and 26 touchdowns. He contributed 28 touchdowns overall this season. He’s able to play both sides of the ball for us too and that’s huge for a kid that’s getting a lot of carries in a game then turning around and playing linebacker. His motor to keep going like it does and play like he does and play as physically as he does he has to be in shape. He was able to do that. He did sit out a game due to an ankle injury so he did that out of 12 games, we played 13. If you look at stats and playing time in general, there were a lot of times where he didn’t play a lot in the fourth quarter so those are carries that didn’t have. He would’ve been well over 2000 yards if we played all our games. For him to be that talented as a sophomore the goal is for him to continue to mature and develop.”
Wide receiver James Carmichael, full-back Adam Odum, offensive lineman Zachariah Carpenter, offensive lineman Korey Anderson, and offensive lineman Chris Wilson earned first-team all-county honors on offense.
Defensive lineman Korey Anderson, Defensive lineman Hagan DeLee, linebacker Kamore Harris, defensive back James Carmichael, defensive back Jesse Graham, and defensive back Devonta Carmichael earned first-team all-county honors on defense. Noah Wimmer earned first-team all-county honors as a kicker.
Drew Hallmon, Cordez Harris, Devin Harvey, Richard Weed, and Dayelon Welch were named honorable mention.
Fossett was selected as the 1A-3A Talladega County Coach of the Year for the third year in a row.
“It’s always an honor to be voted by your peers as Coach of the Year,” Fossett said.” It’s easy when you had guys like I had this year and last year to go out and put in the work for you. Ultimately, we are no where as coaches if we don’t have guys to run the plays or handle the things on the field. It’s part of the guys commitment and doing what they are expected to do as players. It’s also my assistant coaches commitment and do what they are expected to do as coaches. I’m just the guy that oversees it. I put all the pieces in place and watch it unfold. The way it has been going the last two years have been fun and we’ve had a lot of success. We are going to continue to coach hard and play hard. Hopefully, we will get after it.”
Winterboro fell to Pickens County 38-16 in the second round of the playoffs.
Winterboro had 16 players earn a spot on the all-county team, including the Daily Home 1A-3A Defensive Player of the Year Troy McKinney.
McKinney earned first-team all-county honors as an athlete. McKinney did it all for the Bulldogs. He was a force on special teams as he recorded four kick return touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns, and two blocked kicks. Defensively, he had 91 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions, and three pass breakups. Offensively, he had 14 catches for 457 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said McKinney’s ability to line up anywhere on the field is what made him so dangerous and disruptive on defense.
“Some weeks he was playing defensive line, some weeks he was playing linebacker, some weeks he was playing safety just so we can move him around so people can’t key on him,” Mansfield said. “A lot of people ran away from him. As far as scheme-wise we moved him around so that he could have success. That was a big part of what we did on defense and why he had success was using his speed and strength. Troy is only 160 pounds but he uses his speed and strength well. His hand-eye coordination is really good and his speed is really good. His football IQ is really high.”
Running back Jashaslin James, wide receiver Chance Dandridge, offensive lineman Devon Jones earned first-team all-county honors on offense.
Defensive lineman Dawson Mosley,linebacker Dequarious Truss, defensive back Chance Dandridge, and defensive back Jake Travis earned all-county honors on defense. Travis also earned all-county honors as a punter.
Kyler Griffin, Cal’Von Thomas, Deonte Smoot, Ty’Reke Hampton, Brayden Waites, Payton Hutton, Kamareon Curry, and JeMarion were named honorable mention.
The players on the all-county team were selected by county coaches.