B.B. Comer,Winterboro lead 1A-3A all-county team

The B.B. Comer High School football team put together one of their best seasons in program history in 2020. The Tigers finished the season with a 9-2 record and fell to Abbeville 56-34 in the second round of the AHSAA Class 2A playoffs. The 9-2 record is the fourth-best season in school history and their best season since 2000. The Tigers were ranked in the ASWA poll for the first time since 2000. Comer earned a spot in the rankings after shutting out No.5 ranked Randolph County 30-0. Comer was ranked seventh in 2A for the final two weeks of the season.
With everything that B.B. Comer accomplished this season, head coach Adam Fossett was pleased that the Tigers were able to play a full season without being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This season was wild from start to finish,” Fossett said. “I am proud of my staff and team for being disciplined enough to not be in contact or being exposed to the virus. One proud thing about the season is that we went 9-2 on the season, and we won eight of those games on the field. We wanted to host that first-round playoff game, but St. Lukes was not able to play. That also hurt when we went to Abbeville not playing a few weeks straight. It was a tough season, but we were able to get through it. I am proud of my staff and kids for their commitment to making sure that we play.”
Comer’s season didn’t go unnoticed as the Tigers had 13 players named to the Class 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team. The Tigers also had the 1A-3A Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
B.B. Comer’s Rapheale Johnson was named The Daily Home 1A-3A Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson rushed for 1307 yards and 18 touchdowns on 128 carries.
Johnson played a major role in leading the Tigers to a historic season. He also earned first-team honors as a cornerback.
“Being Player of the Year was one of my goals coming into the season,” Johnson said. “It means a lot to me. It shows that all the hard work that I have put in has paid off for me. Going through those hard summer workouts, practices, running all of those gassers have paid off.”
In the past three seasons, Johnson has played a major role in restoring the pride in B.B. Comer’s football program around which is something that he is proud of.
“It means a lot to me,” Johnson said. “When Coach Fossett came, he was talking about rebuilding and getting us where we used to be. I bought into that, so I decided that I was going to help Comer rebuild and get us back to winning like Comer used to. Now we are back.”
Devonta Carmichael, Hagan DeLee, Korey Anderson were selected as first-team all-county on offense and defense. Zachariah Carpenter earned first-team honors as an offensive lineman.
Defensively, John Murphy, Kamore Harris, and James Carmichael earned first-team honors.
Chris Wilson earned first-team honors as a punter.
Dayelon Welch, Drew Hallmon, and Jacob Price were named honorable mention.
Fossett was selected as the 1A-3A Talladega County Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Fossett is grateful for the opportunity that Comer gave him three years ago.
“It was a situation where God wanted us to be,” Fossett said. “I think it has been a good marriage for both of us. Comer has been good to me, and I have been good to Comer. It is not about me sticking around. We plan on being here. I am planted here, my kids are planted here. We are excited to be here and not looking to go anywhere. Comer has been good for me and my family, and we have been good for Comer.”
Winterboro also had a stellar season under first-year head coach Skylar Mansfield. The Bulldogs finished the season 9-2 this fall and won the Class 1A, Region 5 title. Winterboro defeated Hackleburg 30-8 in the first round of the playoffs, but fell to Hubbertville 35-13 in the second round. The Bulldogs’ success didn’t go unnoticed as they were ranked in the ASWA poll for five weeks.
Winterboro had nine players earn a spot on the Class 1A-3A All-Talladega County football team, including the Daily Home 1A-3A Defensive Player of the Year Brody Hamm.
Hamm led Winterboro with 127 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception.
“It is a dream come true,” Hamm said. “I didn’t think I would be able to get it. I thank my teammates and my coaches. The coaches’ strategies put me in the situation to make the plays. My teammates let me do it for them, and they helped me the whole game. They were always there for me.”
Winteboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said Hamm played a vital role in their success this season.
“Brody is an alpha for us,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “He is just an all-around player. He plays lights out. He is physical, he has the size, the strength, and the speed. His IQ is very high, and his potential is through the roof. He just needs someone to give him that opportunity to reach that potential. He was really good for us whether he was on offense or defense. He was also our kicker, he kicked off, he kicked field goals and he was also our person on the punt team to make all the right calls.”
Defensively, Troy McKinney, Tae Barclays, Chance Dandridge, Darius Middlebrooks earned first-team honors. Eric Hale, and Jashaslin James earned first-team honors offensively.
Dawson Mosley and Jake Travis were named honorable mention.
The players on the all-county team were selected by county coaches.