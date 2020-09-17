B.B. Comer wants to add another region win Friday at Ranburne

SYLACAUGA -- B.B. Comer will travel to Class 2A, Area 4 foe Ranburne Friday night at 7.
Even though it is only the third region game of the season, the Tigers are approaching this game with a sense of urgency.
“Region wins are definitely important early in the season,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “You don't want to be in a situation like we were last year in Week 10, having to depend on a non-region game and other teams that we have no control over to win.
“We want to do everything we can to get region wins early and make sure that we are playoff bound a little bit earlier in the season instead of waiting until Week 10.”
The Tigers (2-1,1-1) earned their first region win of the season last week as they held on to defeat LaFayette 22-19. Defensively, B.B. Comer had four takeaways, including a late interception to seal the victory.
“It was 22-19 with three minutes to go, and we gave it back to them at midfield,” Fossett said. “LaFayette took a shot downfield on the first play, and Dayleon Welch had a huge interception for us. He brought it back to the 50 or the 45-yard line.
“We were able to get a first down and run the clock out. The defense stepped up big for us. I thought defensively we played well.”
Fossett was impressed with the overall play of Rapheale Johnson last week. Fossett said Johnson played one of the most complete games he has had since in his three seasons at the helm. Johnson rushed for over 100 yards for the second time this season.
Even though the Tigers are having success on the ground, Fossett wants to see more out of quarterback Devonta Carmicheal.
“It is time for Devonta to have a breakout game,” Fossett said. “He hasn't had one yet, and he is due. He can get a lot done with his feet and his arm. He hasn't thrown the ball well this season.
“We are going to be good on the ground and in the air. We have made some adjustments with both for us to be successful. I am looking for Devonta to have a big night and for the team to have a big night. If Ralpheale can get us another 130 yards on the ground, I think we will be OK.”
Ranburne (2-2,1-1) is looking to rebound from a 42-27 loss to Randolph County. With its starting quarterback sidelined with a concussion, Ranburne turned to Shaun Swofford. The eighth-grader threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.
Fossett said he was impressed with how the eighth-grader performed in his first varsity start.
“He played well against Randolph County. They lost the game, but he was able to score 21 points as an eighth-grader,” Fossett said. “He showed good poise, good awareness and he made some good throws.”
With quarterback Jaxon Langley cleared to return this week, it is unclear who will be taking snaps for Ranburne against B.B. Comer. Even with the uncertainty, Fossett said what his team wants to accomplish defensively doesn’t change.
“Our big guys are going to have to get pressure on the quarterback and keep him in the pocket,” Fossett said. “We are going to have to make him make uncomfortable throws.”