B.B. Comer to get a new softball complex

The B.B. Comer High School Tigers will soon get a new complex to hit home runs out of.
At its meeting Monday afternoon at the central office, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a bid to build a softball complex for Sylacauga school.
M.J. Brooks & Sons Constructions were the lowest of two companies to bid on the project with an amount of $1,906,000.
Facilities manager Klevin Cunningham didn’t have any of the plans or blueprints handy for the meeting, but said the complex will meet all requirements and will house a standard-size softball field.
The complex will be a welcomed change to the Tigers, who are currently playing on a shared field.
“They’re playing on a community field at the moment,” Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacy said after the meeting.
However, the land wanted for the complex was owned by a private individual, so some negotiating was needed to get the project rolling.
Luckily for the school board, the landowner was willing to do a land swap for another piece of land owned by the system that aligned with his property.
Lacy said the system worked with the Alabama Department of Conservation to complete the land swap, and the system will lease the land back from the conservation department. Cunningham said the deal was completed in July.
In other business:
—Lacey gave her report which included the first full week of school, the return of high school football and a visit by Gov. Kay Ivey and State Superintendent Eric Mackey last week to B.B. Comer High School;
—Approved the minutes from board’s July 12, July 26 and Aug. 5 meeting;
—Announced financial reports will be presented at the board’s next meeting Sept. 7;
—Approved the resignations of Caprice Buttram, a fourth-grade teacher at Fayetteville; Devin Carlee, classroom assistant at Munford High; Sarah Gallman, CNP assistant at Munford High; Franzella Tinker, custodian at Talladega County Central High and Cynthia Wade, CNP assistant at Munford High;
—Approved the hires of Addesha Collins, social studies teacher at Munford High; David DeLoach, custodian at Childersburg High; Sandy Eliason, special education assistant at Munford High; Mattie Garrett, bus driver at Drew Middle; Cordley Gray, classroom assistant at B.B. Comer High; Angela Lands, CNP assistant at Stemley Road Elementary; Jennifer Medley, IT support technician at the central office and Torri Wilson, special education teacher at Childersburg High.
—Approved to renew liability coverage with the Alabama Association of School Boards;
—Approved a resolution to make September Attendance Awareness Month; and
—Nominated board member Kathly Landers for the All-State School Board Member Recognition Program.
The county school board will meet for the first of two scheduled budget hearings Sept. 7 at the central office.