B.B. Comer takes on Ranburne tonight

Adam Fossett and the B.B. Comer Tigers will host Ranburne in a Class 2A, Region 4 matchup Friday night at 7. The Tigers are a game behind Ranburne in the standings as the midway point of the season approaches.
B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett is impressed with what he has seen from Ranburne this season. Last season, B.B Comer went on the road to defeat Ranburne 46-18.
“Ranburne is playing good ball,” Fossett said. “They are a well-coached team, very fundamentally sound on offense and defense. They have guys that are physical. We are going to have to match their physicality to be successful.”
Being the more physical team paid off the Tigers last week as they defeated LaFayette 50-25. Winning the battle in the trenches paved the way for sophomore running back Kamore Harris to have a breakout performance. Harris rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns last week.
“He rushed for 350 yards so that’s a huge game,” Fossett said. "Some kids don't get the opportunity to do that in a 10-game set. We knew based on what they were giving us that we could run at them and be physical with them. That was our game plan once we figured out their scheme and what they were doing.”
Harris has carried the load for the Tigers in the last three games as he rushed for 642 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He’s special, he is a special athlete,” Fossett said. “He has grown into a leader and we have a lot of expectations for him and he’s only 15-years old. He has done a good job of leading by example and keeping his composure during adverse times.”
With Harris not being a secret to opposing defenses any more, Fossett is confident that B.B. Comer's passing game can pick up the slack if teams begin to key on Harris.
“We also have the ability to throw the ball,” Fossett said. “We are a lot more diverse than we were last year. We were very one dimensional. This year, we are able to open the game up a little bit and spread it out more. We have guys that can catch the ball in our receiving corps and we are going to have to depend on them to come through for us.”
Defensively, Comer has been solid this season as they are allowing 21 points per game. Fossett said is pleased with the way his team has played overall on defense, but there are several areas he wants to see improved.
“We have to stop giving up big plays,” Fossett said. “We can get a team to third and long and give up a big play. It’s a momentum killer for us. That hurts us. Last week, we didn’t tackle well. The back from last week was a quick and powerful kid. We haven’t seen anyone like him since Maleek Pope (in the spring game against Sylacauga). Other than that we are playing all over the place and we have been getting after it.”
Ranburne enters the game looking to improve to 3-0 in region play. The Bulldogs cruised past Randolph County 42-0 last week.
Even though Ranburne presents several challenges with their multiple looks on both sides of the ball, Fossett believes it’s vital for the Tigers to clean up some of their mistakes if they are going to leave tonight with a win.
“We have to play four quarters,” Fossett said. “We have to stop playing a half, or three quarters and play an entire 48 minutes. We have to get after it the entire time. Special teams are going to have to step up. I challenged them to get a score on special teams on a punt return, punt blocked or something like that.”