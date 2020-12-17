B.B. Comer sweeps 1A-3A All-County honors

B.B. Comer junior Heidei Sapp didn’t hesitate when asked to pick out her favorite moment from volleyball season.
When the Tigers faced Fayetteville in the county tournament Sept. 26, Sapp hit a ball 5 feet from the 10-foot line. Then she did it again.
When the opposing players huddled up, it was Sapp they were talking about. How do they keep the ball away from her, Sapp overheard them say. Then she heard a voice in her own head.
“You know you’re bigger than you think you are, Heidei,” Sapp said. “Like, that was the whole thing in my head, like, I’m a good athlete, I’m a good player. I know how to play this game, and people know I know how to play this game. … Like, you’re finally here, so you can smile and you can breathe, and you can relax.”
Sapp said that moment felt like the culmination of all the hard work she put in since the seventh grade.
At the end of the season, Sapp had a similar experience when she was named Talladega County’s Player of the Year (Class 1A-3A).
“Getting to share that with her at the end of the season, especially when she got hurt and could not finish the season out playing, getting to share that news with her was really exciting, just exciting, and (it was) such an honor getting to coach her,” B.B. Comer coach Katie Allen Etheridge said.
Sapp, whose season ended three games early due to a severe ankle sprain, wasn’t the only Tiger recognized.
Haley Wheeler and Emma McCain represented the school on the first team, while Mellexia Chryshona Harvey and Micaiah Harris earned second-team honors.
Etheridge, a first-time varsity head coach, also received the honor of being named the Talladega County Coach of the Year (1A-3A).
“I was completely in shock,” Etheridge said. “I had no idea. … I also know that there is no way that I could have ever done that without the group of girls that I had this year. Like, it was completely all of them. They are the ones that went out. They practiced.”
Etheridge said the biggest hurdle she had to overcome was getting to know all of her players on a personal level while also figuring out the best lineup and rotation in the middle of a pandemic that wiped out most of the offseason.
The rookie head coach obviously did a good job juggling things because Sapp didn’t feel like the team had to overcome any of that throughout the season. In fact, Sapp said she managed to have one of her best seasons this fall.
“With the little time that we were given, I made the most that I could out of it, even if it meant leaving practice at 9 o’clock at night,” Sapp said. “I made sure that I put in the work that I wanted to, so when I went home after practice, I was proud of myself and the effort I put in.”
Etheridge said those moments of leadership and her positive attitude are the attributes that make Sapp such a worthy Player of the Year.
Luckily, the Tigers coach won’t have to say goodbye to her middle hitter just yet. B.B. Comer only loses one senior this time around.
Regardless of what the world looks like in 2021, the Tigers figure to be even more formidable in Etheridge’s second season.
“We have a really good foundation,” Etheridge said. “I think we had a good season, a great season, especially everything going on. I know the girls were kind of disappointed at the end, but I think we can use this season that we just had, use that foundation, use those skills that we had and go into next season on a high note.”