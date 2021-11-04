B.B. Comer survives late scare to advance in playoffs

SYLACAUGA — B.B. Comer sophomore Kamore Harris only had one thought racing through his mind when No. 8 G.W. Long lined up for the onside kick with 1:44 left to play.
“I was saying don’t come to me, please don’t come to me,” Harris said. “It came to me. I got so nervous. I had to jump on it. It bounced off my helmet, had to jump on it. I was so happy.”
Harris’ recovery after the ball bounced off of him and towards a pair of G.W. Long players was his most significant play in No. 9 B.B. Comer’s 37-29 victory over No. 8 G.W. Long in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs on Thursday night.
That’s saying something because Harris finished the night with a team-high 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also managed to record at least five tackles, including one for a loss and one sack.
“He wasn’t hitting the big plays, he wasn’t hitting the long runs,” B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. “He had to earn those runs, and he was hitting the four yards, five yards and having to hit that really matures him because he is so used to hitting the big play, so I think he grew up even more tonight, and I think it will make him a better back in the future.”
Harris wasn’t the only Tiger that grew up on Thursday night. B.B. Comer (9-2) held a 30-7 lead with 7:44 left to play.
Then G.W. Long running back Trevor Morris broke loose on third down for a 76-yard touchdown. The Rebels converted the ensuing 2-point attempt, and the visitors side surged back to life.
Those cheers grew even louder when G.W. Long recovered the onside kick and quickly turned that in for seven more points. B.B. Comer senior John Murphy recovered the next onside kick attempt, but Harris lost the football two plays later after an awkward exchange with quarterback Devonta Carmicheal.
B.B. Comer’s defense held on fourth-and-inches. Harris more than redeemed himself when he burst through the defense on third-and-8 to find the end zone from 43 yards away to put the Tigers back up 37-22 with 2:25 left in the game.
“I’m thinking I got to score,” Harris said. “Score or go home crying is what I thought about. So I broke it, take it home.
Three to know
— Murphy likely led the defense on Thursday night. He recorded three tackles, including one for loss on G.W. Long’s first seven offensive snaps.
— Speaking of the defense, B.B. Comer held G.W. Long to 46 yards of offense in the first half and recorded a safety in the second half.
— Carmicheal struggled in the first half, missing on all seven of his pass attempts. He was unrecognizable in the second half, completing all five of his attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also found the end zone once on a 4-yard carry, and returned one of B.B. Comer’s two interceptions 28 yards. Carmicheal's best play of the night came when he found his brother James Carmicheal deep downfield for a 46-yard touchdown.
Who said
— Fossett on the second-half performance from Devonta Carmicheal: “I think it was nerves, I think it was just trying to do too much. Trying to overdo it, and once he settled down, made a couple adjustments in the second half. He called the long ball to his brother, he saw that. We had another play called, and he checked out of it, and he has the freedom to do that. We trust him enough that he is going to do that.”
— Fossett on the close finish: “This is what this team needed. … last seven games of our season, most of our starters didn’t play a full four quarters, and they had to suck it up and play four quarters tonight.”
— Murphy on the win: “It feels good. I can’t wait until next week to get to go to practice.”