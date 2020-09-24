B.B. Comer seeking revenge vs. Winterboro on Friday night

SYLACAUGA -- B.B. Comer will look to get some payback against Winterboro at Legion Stadium on Friday night at 7.
Adam Fossett, who got his coaching career started at Winterboro, has lost to the Bulldogs in back-to-back seasons, including a 24-18 double-overtime loss in 2019.
“Last year’s game is definitely one that sticks out in your mind because it is one that you felt you should have and could have won,” Fossett said. “We are looking forward to getting to Friday night and being able to face off with them again. Coach Mansfield has them rolling and playing well. I know they will be prepared and ready to go. I feel like we are playing good football as well… It should be exciting.”
With the two communities, being separated by 11 miles several of the players are either related or have played football together or against each other since little league. Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said he doesn't want his team to forget what it takes to win just because they are playing against people that they know.
“ If our kids do what they are coached to do as well as be in account of their emotions I think we will have a good chance of coming out on top,” Mansfield said.
Comer enters tonight’s game looking to extend their winning streak to three games. The Tigers defeated Ranburne 46-18 last week. Fossett has been impressed with the way his team has responded since falling to Lanett on Week 2.
“I feel like we have improved the last couple of weeks,” Fossett said. “ You want to continue to improve, you want to get better and polish what you do.”
The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 on the season with a 15-12 win over Wadley last week. This is the first time that Winterboro has won at Wadley since 2011. Mansfield said that having a veteran team played a major role in them leaving Wadley with a win.
“I think by us having a good bit of older kids and an experienced senior bunch I think we were able to get ahead and keep our composure when things didn't go as planned,” Mansfield said. “It is a tough place to play. Their fans were excited the whole time. I guess one thing that I never thought about is our fans as well. They were into the game the whole time, they were backing us. We had a good crowd of parents there, so we had good support. I think that amplified our kids' performance as well.”
Fossett has been impressed with what he has seen from WInterboro this season, especially on offense. Fossett said it will be vital for them to stop the Bulldogs’ ground attack tonight.
“We have to be able to stop big plays from happening,” Fossett said. “We have to be able to contain and be able to corral their two backs. I think at media day, he dubbed them thunder and lightning. Jashaslin (James) is a big load. Brody Hamm has slimmed down and put on muscle. He is a little bit faster than he has been, but he still runs hard. We have to stop them.”
The Bulldogs look to improve to 3-0 on the road when they travel to Sylacauga to take on Comer. Mansfield said that Fossett has done a great job of turning Comer around.
“Coach (Adam) Fossett has built that program into a winning program,” Mansfield said. “He has built into a program instead of just fielding a team. You can tell with the kids' performance on the field. They play hard for him, they do some stuff that throws you off balance as far as putting their speed guys on the perimeter or putting their quarterback in a comfortable situation. He has put them in a situation where they can be successful every play.”
Fossett said that they will need his key players to play well tonight if they are going to beat Winterboro.
“We have to have big plays from Devonta Carmicheal and Rapheale Johnson,” Fossett said. “Our offensive and defensive line have to show up and be physical upfront. We need to win the turnover battle and we need to win the special team battle.”
Mansfield said that the Bulldogs will have to correct the mistakes that they made last week will be key if they are going to remain undefeated.
“We have to clean up the turnovers,” Mansfield said. “We can't have a lot of success turning the ball over. We were heavily penalized last week. The kids understand that this is a discipline thing. I have preached to them all week if we go in there undisciplined that they will get us pretty good.”