B.B. Comer secures first-round home playoff game for first time since 2001

SYLACAUGA -- Before facing Randolph County on Friday, B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett asked running back Rapheale Johnson what his prediction was for the night. The senior responded that he was going to rush for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Fossett doesn’t take those estimates seriously. Asking Johnson for his predictions started as a joke between the coach and a senior, but it’s slowly become a meaningful pregame ritual.
“I think when he sets that (prediction) in his head, I feel like that’s what he goes after,” Fossett said. “And I feel like he’s been pretty close every week to his guesses.”
Johnson was close again Friday as he finished with 11 carries for 116 yards, three touchdowns, and a successful 2-point conversion. The senior probably would have met his yardage total as well if he hadn’t gotten pulled with one carry in the second half of B.B. Comer’s 30-0 win over a Randolph County team (7-2) that was missing at least one-third of its players due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The victory secures a No. 2 seed for B.B. Comer (8-1), which means the Tigers will host the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
“It sat on my shoulders all week,” Fossett said, referring to the Tigers’ pursuit of the No. 2 seed. “It was a relief. Seeing us start fast and come out and get points early … I thought we came out on fire and took care of business.”
That last part goes double for Johnson after he might have put together one of the most successful quarters of football played by a Tiger in school history when he carried the ball seven times for 105 yards, three touchdowns, and a fumble recovery on defense.
It looked like his big night would get ruined when Johnson remained down on the field longer than normal after making a tackle with just over two minutes left in the first half.
It was clear the senior would be all right when he began cracking jokes before picking himself off the turf.
“I’m tired,” Johnson said, smiling. “I ran for 100 yards (already).”
Three to know:
Tigers left tackle Chris Wilson can’t keep up with Johnson when it comes to scoring, but he definitely left his mark on the game. Wilson punted the ball three times Friday night for an average of 36.3 yards, and his first kick was easily his best. That punt went 41 yards and rolled to a stop at the opposing 2-yard line. Randolph County almost gave up the safety on the first play, which probably would have been preferable for the visitors considering Johnson recovered a fumble on second down setting himself up for his third score. Of course, setting Johnson up to find the end zone was nothing new for the left tackle since the running back’s first two scores came running behind the left side of the offensive line.
Quarterback Devonta Carmichael wasn’t asked to do much this time around, but he did find the end zone at the end of a 62-yard run with 2:35 left in the first half. He also completed two of three passes on two-point conversions, both of which were successful.
Life in 2020 was on full display after the victory on Friday night. Fossett put his arms around his sons Max and Ben, 11-years and 9-years-old, respectively, during the alma mater. However, as soon as the final note ended, Fossett rushed the entire team into the locker room to change clothes and sanitize due to Randolph County’s recent COVID-19 issues.
Who said:
Fossett: “We’ve talked about just how blessed we’ve been just to be able to play this whole season. I’d be interested to know the percentage of schools that have had to forfeit a game or have had to change their schedule because someone had to forfeit, so looking at that, we’ve played all nine weeks, we’re set to play week 10. … for our guys to follow protocol and do what they are supposed to do. … I’m extremely proud of how they’ve handled all of the adversity that has come from this.”
Johnson: “It’s crazy like COVID, we’re just happy that we still can play. Other teams had to miss like the first three games, and that impacts their chances of making the playoffs. It’s crazy, I’m glad we’re just staying 6 feet apart, social distancing and all that, germ-xing when we get a chance to, just being smart.”
Up next:
B.B. Comer hosts Dadeville on Thursday night.
Randolph County returns home to face Cleburne County on Friday night.