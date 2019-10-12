B.B. Comer scored a late touchdown to snap Pleasant Valley's four-game win streak 20-19.
Tigers quarterback Devonta Carmichael connected with Julius McCain on a fade route in the corner of the end zone to cut Pleasant Valley’s lead to 19-18 with 5.7 seconds left in the game.
The Tigers were hit with a delay-of-game penalty, which pushed them back on the two-point conversion attempt. After the penalty, Devonta Carmichael found Brian Bradford for the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 20-19 lead.
The Raiders had one final shot at winning the game, but their hail mary attempt was knocked down by a B.B. Comer defender.
McCain had two touchdowns for the Tigers. James Carmichael scored on a 60-yard screen pass from his brother Devonta Carmichael. The Carmichael duo also connected on the last drive of the game for a 40-yard completion which set up the winning score.
Colton East led the way for Pleasant Valley as he scored all three touchdowns on long runs.
East opened the scoring with a 70-yard run in the first quarter to make it 6-0. B.B. Comer scored a touchdown to make it 6-6 at halftime.
East broke another long touchdown late in the third quarter on a 56-yard run. That put the Raiders up 13-6.
Late in the fourth quarter, East scored on a 50-yard run, but the two-point try was no good, which made it 19-12 with 46 seconds left.
Pleasant Valley dropped to 5-2, including 3-2 in Class 3A, Region 6. That's good for fourth place. B.B. Comer (3-4, 2-3) is in fifth place.
Comer will host Piedmont on Friday night at 7 p.m.