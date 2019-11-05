Raphaele Johnson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in B.B. Comer’s 37-21 win over Fayetteville last Friday night.
“It feels great (to be Player of the Week),” Johnson said. “I have been putting in work and doing my job. I would like to thank the offensive line and the receivers. They were blocking good and giving me holes to read.”
Johnson had a huge performance in a must-win game for the Tigers. The junior running back rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the playoff-clinching victory.
“I knew we had to win this game, so I had to leave it all on the field,” Johnson said. “It was win or go home, and I didn’t want to go home, so I played my hardest.”
Three of the four touchdowns came from 50 or more yards. He had runs for 72, 59, 53 and 3 yards. For the season, Johnson has 20 touchdowns and 1,178 yards rushing.
B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett was pleased with the way Johnson played when his team needed him the most in the final two weeks of the regular season. The second-year coach said Johnson will be vital to the team’s success Friday night when it opens the playoffs at Fultondale.
“He has had a couple of good games in a row for us,” Fossett said. “He is going to be a key factor for any success that we are going to have in the playoffs. Keeping him healthy and being able to get better throughout the week of practice is going to be key for us to move forward.”
Entering last week’s contest against the Wolves, Comer needed a win and a Pleasant Valley loss to Ohatchee to clinch a playoff berth. Both outcomes occurred as the Indians fell to the Raiders 41-8, giving the Tigers the fourth seed in Class 3A, Region 6.
“It feels great,” Johnson said. “We haven’t been there in six seasons, so it feels good as a team and it feels good for the seniors. The moment feels good.”
The Tigers played in arguably the toughest region in 3A. Three teams from Region 6 were included in the top 10 in the final state rankings of the season. Randolph County is ranked third, Piedmont is fifth and Walter Wellborn is sixth.
Comer was competitive in all but one of its region losses this season. Johnson said he knew the team had the potential to make the playoffs after it played two of the top squads in the league tight for a half.
“We knew that we were a good team when we played Walter Wellborn and Randolph County,” Johnson said. “We competed with them in the first half. We knew that we could do something special since we could compete with those big teams.”
Johnson said he admires the game of former Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titan standout Derrick Henry.
“I like the way he runs the ball,” Johnson said. “He runs hard. I am a small back, but I have to run hard and compete. I know that there is going to be guys bigger than me, so I just run hard.”