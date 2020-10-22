B.B. Comer rides wave of momentum into showdown with Randolph County

SYLACAUGA -- Few teams have dominated the competition the way B.B. Comer has over its last five games. The Tigers have won all five contests and are outscoring opponents 198-49 over that same stretch.
"That's a confidence booster for our guys," B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. "It's always about staying level-headed and staying realistic about things. You look at Comer football as a whole, they've spent a lot of time on the other side of that."
Friday night's opponent, Randolph County (7-1), should put B.B. Comer's winning streak to the test. Should B.B. Comer prevail, the Tigers will earn the second seed in their region and host a first-round playoff game for the first time in 20 years.
Interestingly enough, both teams lost their lone game to Lanett (7-2). Randolph County lost by 41 points just last week, while B.B. Comer's 38-point loss came back on Sept. 4.
"We regrouped after the Lannett loss and we put together a tough (22-19) win at LaFayette the next week, and we haven't looked back since," Fossett said.
Fossett has watched his guys light up the scoreboard almost every week since, but he said last Friday’s 51-0 victory over Vincent was the most complete performance the Tigers have put together this season.
Quarterback Devonta Carmichael threw for over 150 yards, and he looked more comfortable looking for his receivers than he has all season.
"I think it has a lot do with timing," Fossett said. "I think our timing got right, our rhythm got right and that helped it out a ton."
Typically, Fossett sees that sort of chemistry between receivers and the quarterback establish itself by Week 3 or 4, but the coach said losing a large portion of the offseason due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic probably explains the delay this year.
Randolph County has defeated B.B. Comer in both of Fossett's seasons with the team. In 2018, Randolph County won 32-6. Last season, Fossett said, his team hung around in the first half before losing control of the game in the second and ultimately falling 43-14.
Fossett said he doesn't plan to bring up either loss to his players this week, but he knows this showdown means a lot to the team's older guys.
"This is one of those games that my older players have been waiting for, and this is one they really, really want to win," Fossett said.