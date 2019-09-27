HOWELL’S COVE -- Raphael Johnson rushed for 211 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer past Talladega County Central 40-0 on Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-3.
“I think I did great,” Johnson said. “If it wasn't for the O-line, I don't think I would’ve had five (TDs). They were blocking good, getting to the next level and doing their job, so I did mine.”
The only Comer touchdown that wasn’t scored by Johnson came on the opening drive. Devonta Carmichael connected with Julius McCain, who was wide open in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown to give Comer a 6-0 lead.
Johnson scored four of his touchdowns in the second quarter. The junior running back showed off his speed to start the period as he raced 81 yards down the right sideline for a TD to give Comer a 12-0 lead.
On TC Central’s ensuing drive, Jakendrick Tuck’s pass was picked off by McCain and returned to the TC Central 12-yard line.
On the next play, Johnson scored to increase the Tigers’ lead to 19-0 with 7:34 left in the first half.
Things continued to get worse for the young Fighting Tigers as they fumbled the ensuing kickoff at their own 14. Johnson scored his third touchdown on the next play, increasing the advantage to 26-0.
Johnson added a 10-yard touchdown less than two minutes later to give Comer a 33-0 cushion.
Johnson’s final score of the night came on a 54-yard run on the first play of the second half.
Three to know
-In the second half, the game clocks were set for eight minutes.
-Comer forced four turnovers. Eighth-grader Jesse Graham had an interception for the Tigers.
-TC Central’s lone bright spot was a fumble recovery by Cameron Swain in the fourth quarter.
Who said
-B.B.Comer head coach Adam Fossett on his team bouncing back after last week’s loss: “It was a fast start for us. … We all know that in the second half (last week), we didn't come out of the locker room against Randolph County. We went from being down eight to getting beat pretty bad. You have to go back to work, and that’s what we did. With the heat breaking, we were able to get some full-pad practices in. We were able to get back to the basics and get physical. It showed tonight as we played well in spots. We still made some mistakes, but going into a tough region stretch, we picked up a win and we are still healthy, so that’s good.”
-TC Central head coach Chris Mahand on the loss: “We are just a young, inexperienced team right now. We are going to take some bumps right now until the young kids get used to playing on the varsity level of high school football and get some experience. We expected lumps, but we are taking them harder than I would like for us to take them. We know that it is going to be a growing situation for the young kids, but we are going to keep fighting and preparing the boys to be successful.”
Up next
-Comer host Class 3A, Region 6 foe Wellborn on Friday.
-TC Central travels to take on 1A, Region 5 opponent Spring Garden on Friday.