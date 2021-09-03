B.B. Comer prepares to open region play against Auburn commit

For the second time in three weeks, B.B. Comer (1-1) will face off with a ranked opponent.
On Friday night, the Tigers will host No. 2 Lanett (1-1) in a matchup that could very well decide which team wins the Class 2A, Region 4 title.
“I feel like we are two of the top teams in the region, and this has a lot of implications where we possibly sit in the playoff standings,” B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association must feel similarly. The Tigers are the only other Region 4 team included in the poll, and B.B. Comer is down in the others receiving votes section.
After dropping the opener 35-0 to No. 3 Montgomery Catholic (3A), the Tigers bounced back to cruise effortlessly past an undermanned Childersburg team last week, winning 40-0. However, it seems that victory might prove costly.
On Thursday, Fossett said starting quarterback Devonta Carmichael would be a game-time decision against Lanett. He suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during the third series against Childersburg and sat out the remainder of the game.
Backup quarterback Devin Harvey came in and immediately tossed a 40-yard completion. The coaches didn’t ask him to do much the rest of the evening, and he finished 4 of 9 with 49 yards.
After the game, Fossett said Harvey might have been nervous during what was likely his first varsity game.
“He is going to be ready to go,” Fossett said on Thursday. “Devin, he will be good to go. He will be ready. He is taking a lot of snaps this week. I think he is really poised to come in and be the guy if we need him to be.”
Whichever Tiger takes the snaps on Friday will need to keep an eye out for Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story who finished 2020 with 58 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks.
Those numbers haven’t gone unnoticed. The four-star 2022 prospect is ranked eighth and 14th in the state according to 247 and Rivals, respectively, and Story committed to Auburn in August.
“Defensively, he is going to demand attention,” Fossett said. “You can’t leave him alone. You can’t not guard him. You can’t forget about him, so he demands attention. You are going to have to make sure you get hands and hats on him and, if you can, double team him.”