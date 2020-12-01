B.B. Comer opens season with win over Horseshoe Bend

B.B. Comer High School’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 69-39 win over Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday night.
The Tigers had four players score in double figures.
Raphael Johnson led the way with 16 points. Chris Garrett and Zack Carpenter scored 12 apiece. Devonta Carmicheal added 11.
The Tigers will return to action Thursday at Winteterboro.
Talladega 64, Southside-Gadsden 50
The Tigers (1-1) used a 22-8 run to close the game to earn their first win of the season Monday.
The win also avenged Talladega’s lone loss on the season. The Tigers fell to Southside 50-48 on Nov.19 on a last-second shot.
Senior Michael McGregor led the way with 12 points on Monday. Jay Spratling had a solid outing as he poured in 11. Arron Greene chipped in nine.
GIRLS
Freshman Trinity Webb scored 24 points to lead Talladega past Southside-Gadsden 50-48 in overtime Monday. With the win, Talladega improved to 2-1.
Webb forced the overtime period as she hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation.
Takeria Swain and Lamayah Swain scored nine points apiece for the Lady Tigers.