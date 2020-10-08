B.B. Comer not overlooking Fayetteville as Tigers attempt to add to winning streak

SYLACAUGA -- Sending out the special teams unit used to be a real headache for B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett.
Miscues weren’t uncommon from the Tigers’ Achilles’ heel, but that’s not the case this season, thanks in large part to a 6-foot-3, 240-pound freshman.
“(Starting offensive tackle) Chris Wilson has come in and started punting for us, and he does a great job of flipping the field,” Fossett said. “And we’ve been getting off good punts, and our cover teams on kickoff and punt are doing a good job getting downfield.”
Those improvements are just a few of the reasons the Tigers are 5-1 and riding a four-game winning streak into Friday night's Class 2A, Region 4 showdown with Fayetteville (2-4, 1-3) at Legion Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7.
B.B. Comer’s defense has also been rather stingy lately. The Tigers (3-1 in region) have held their last four opponents to 15.3 points on average.
“Defensively, I think we’re playing a lot better as a unit,” Fossett said. “John Murphy at the linebacker spot is really playing well for us and has been doing a good job kind of calling the defense.”
With only three seniors listed on the roster, it’s important juniors such as Murphy develop into leaders. Fossett said he’s seen Murphy continue to improve in that area each week, especially recently.
“He’s definitely settled in and accepted the role and understands it a lot more,” Fossett said.
The timing couldn’t be better for the Tigers because Fayetteville quarterback Pacey Deloach could prove problematic if he’s not contained.
“He has great football awareness, he’s an escape artist,” Fossett said. “He can get out of tight situations, throws a good ball.”
Deloach took over for Fayetteville two or three games into the 2019 campaign, and Wolves head coach John Limbaugh said he’s seen his quarterback make huge strides this season.
“He’s learned how to read those defenses and see what is out there before him, and we do some RPO (pass-run option) stuff, and he’s really doing well with that, too,” Limbaugh said.
Limbaugh felt like the Wolves came close to breaking through in the past. After all, two of their four losses have come by seven points or less.
The Wolves will try to get things back on track Friday night in a game that Fossett knows his team can’t afford to overlook.
“Winning four in a row is a testament to these kids and the work that they do,” Fossett said. “But anything can happen on any given day … we don’t play the game on paper, so any given thing could happen on any given Friday.”