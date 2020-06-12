B.B. Comer Memorial Library reopens to public with new guidelines, hours

SYLACAUGA -- The B.B. Comer Memorial Library reopened its doors to the public June 1, and according to Director Tracey Thomas, a steady stream of patrons is visiting each day to browse its collection of reading materials, to use the library’s computers and to check out books.
“We opened on May 4 with limited service, which allowed patrons to come into the conference center hallway, where they could make copies, send faxes, use Chromebooks to search the internet as well as pick up requested books for checkout,” she said.
And while the building is once again open, there are some new guidelines in place that serve to help keep the staff and the public safe.
Library guidelines
Please do not visit the library if you are sick or have been running a fever. If you are obviously ill, you will be asked to leave;
Hand sanitizer is available at the door for your use. Please sanitize your hands when you enter the building and before handling books in the collection;
Please practice social distancing while in the library. If you bring children into the library, they are to remain with you at all times. Those who fail to maintain social distancing or fail to keep their children with them will be reminded once and then asked to leave if they fail to comply. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent;
No loitering or socializing will be allowed. Please expedite library visits to help maintain proper building occupancy requirements;
High-touch surfaces will be wiped down regularly, but please be aware that it will be impossible for staff to sanitize restrooms between each use. Please observe all safety/hygiene practices and be sure to wash your hands and/or use sanitizer after visiting the restrooms;
Due to the limited number of computers available, sessions may be limited to one hour;
Please be aware that library staff will be practicing social distancing and may not be available to provide one-on-one computer assistance;
Patrons may use their own laptops, but due to limited space for use, time on the library Wi-Fi may be limited to one hour;
Only one person will be allowed in an aisle at a time, unless you are from the same household. Please be patient and wait for the aisle to empty before entering. Please make your selections in a prompt and courteous way;
At the circulation desk, please stand 6 feet apart according to the guides marked on the floor;
Books may be returned in the book drop or at the circulation desk;
Patrons who are cautious of public spaces may call ahead and request materials before their arrival; and
Masks are recommended, but not required to enter the building.
Library hours
Thomas said library hours have been temporarily modified to allow for routine cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces such as tables, chairs and computer keyboards.
The hours are as follows: Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m . to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Summer Reading Program
“One of the most anticipated programs at the Comer Library each year is the Summer Reading Program, and due to social distancing requirements, this summer will look a little different,” Thomas said.
The usual weekly performances that feature jugglers, magicians and other entertainers will be held virtually. There will also be links to two new programs on the library's Facebook page as well as the library's website (www.bbcomerlibrary.net) each week.
“Children will still be able to participate in the Summer Reading Club, which encourages them to set a reading goal, come into the library and check out books, and earn prizes for their hard work,” Thomas said.
But parents should keep their children with them at all times while in the building to assist with social distancing.
New-look first floor
While the building was closed to the public, the library staff took advantage of the down time to complete time-consuming tasks that are usually disruptive to patrons.
“During the month of March, we completed inventory of our entire collection and deep cleaned and sanitized everything,” Thomas said.
The staff also rearranged the entire adult collection on the first floor.
“This was a major task that involved relocating shelves into an arrangement that lends itself to better supervision of the entire floor, as well as being much more user friendly, visually appealing and provides better light,” she said.
“But if anyone needs something from the library, and they don’t feel safe to enter, they can call us to request materials.”
For more information or to request materials, call 256-249-0961.