B.B. Comer kicks off area play with postseason rout

B.B. Comer scored 36 points, while allowing only four, in the first 12 minutes, and the Tigers never looked back as they claimed a 69-23 victory over Fayetteville on Monday night.
“We wanted to make a statement for us,” B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale said. “It had nothing to do with Fayetteville. We wanted to say we’re going to play really good basketball no matter what happens tonight, no matter who we’re playing.”
No individual made a louder statement than B.B. Comer senior Raven McCain, who scored a game-high 36 points in the victory.
Up Next:
The Tigers will return to their home court on Thursday night when they host the Vincent/Coosa winner in the Class 2A, Region 8 championship game.