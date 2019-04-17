SYLACAUGA – A once shy teen who sung his way to the top spot in central Alabama’s biggest talent competition, Patrick Barnett is Kowaliga Idol XI.
The junior at B.B. Comer Memorial High School recently won Kowaliga Idol, based on the “American Idol” program, outperforming 119 singers for the title. Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM in Alexander City hosted the contest.
Barnett was unable to try out for the contest at the local venue because it was held at a place that served alcohol, and he wasn’t allowed in.
Instead, the teen and his family convinced owner of that venue, Fermenter’s Market at the Rex in Sylacauga, to let him compete, but not inside. It was the last preliminary round to get into the contest.
“They asked me if I would sing in the doorway of the business. I did,” Barnett said. “It was on a day when there were tornado watches out and it was raining. It was the last contest. I got the golden ticket to move to the first of four rounds to select the Idol winner.”
A 16-year-old at the time, Barnett was the youngest contestant out of 120. The four rounds of Kowaliga Idol were held at the World Famous Rodeo Club in Dadeville.
Barnett just turned 17.
His song for the first round, which he got to select, was “Perfect” by Ed Sherer. He advanced to the second round, where the judges gave contestants a list of movie soundtrack songs to choose from. He chose “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley.
In the third round, the 31 contestants were cut to 14. Barnett made it to the finals, where he was told he had the highest score in the competition.
The songs Barnett sang included one judges’ selection he never heard, George Michael’s “One More Try.”
He went on to win the competition and $5,800 in cash and prizes.
Barnett has been singing since before he went to school, but never in front of the public until he sang in church at 13.
His mom, Tammy Barnett, a first-grade teacher at Comer Elementary, said he was such a “sweet kid.”
“He was shy,” she said. “I didn’t think he would sing in church, but he did. He sang all the time as a child. I told his teachers when he started to school about his singing, and they had my permission to punish him if he didn’t stop it in class.”
Barnett has no special genre of music he prefers to sing.
“I listen to every kind of music and sing it. I love music and can appreciate any kind,” he said.
In fact, he and his friends formed a band, C.N.C. They played together for the last time during CoosaFest on Saturday. Two members of the band are graduating seniors at Comer. One of them is entering the military, and the other is going off college.
Although the teen would love to have a music career and plans on trying out for “The Voice” television show in Atlanta in 2020, his plans for the future include going to college to become a certified nurse anesthetist.
Barnett is the percussion captain for the B.B. Comer Sound of Gold Marching Band. He is also a member of the school’s jazz band and is going to play varsity basketball this fall.
“I’ve got a lot to do as a senior and also plan on playing music on the weekends, band during band season and basketball,” he said.
His summer is going to be just as busy, from band to basketball to weekend gigs, as he likes to call his music appearances.
“My summer is going to be gigs, gigs and more gigs, band camp, workouts for basketball. Come to think of it, just by looking at what I just said, I’m not going to have a summer break,” Barnett said.
His mom said while he had been shy, his experience and friends made during the Idol competition had helped him so much.
“The other contestants who were older than him mentored him,” she said. “When he saw what they could do, he decided he had to step up his game. His dad and I couldn’t believe what we saw him do on that stage. We were looking at a different child.”
Barnett’s father, Buddy Barnett, works for Bama Budweiser. His grandmothers,whom he calls “great,” are Betty Barnett, of Clay County, and Ramona Cost, of Sylacauga.