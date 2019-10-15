Devonta Carmichael was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in B.B. Comer High School’s 20-19 win over Pleasant Valley last Friday night.
“I’m surprised. I would like to thank God,” Carmichael said. “I would also like to thank my offensive linemen, the running backs and receivers for running great routes and catching the ball.
“I also (thank) the coaches for calling plays and trusting me. I want to thank the offensive line the most because without their blocks, I would not have been able to make the plays that I made.”
B.B. Comer trailed 19-12 late in the game, but Carmichael was able to lead the Tigers down the field for the game-winning score.
With 5.7 seconds left in the game, Carmichael connected with Julius McCain on a fade route in the corner of the end zone to cut Pleasant Valley’s lead to 19-18. The Tigers were hit with a delay-of-game penalty, which pushed them back on the two-point conversion attempt. After the penalty, Carmichael found Brian Bradford for the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 20-19 lead.
“A lot of things were going through my mind at that moment,” he said. “I know that I am the quarterback and leader of the offense, so I have to stay in control. I have to make sure nobody panics. I told my team that we got this and that we can do it. “
On the season, Carmichael has thrown for 752 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 327 yards and six scores.
B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said he is pleased with what Carmichael has provided to the team this season.
“The kid is tough,” Fossett said. “He is mentally and physically tough. He is a student of the game. He is always trying to learn more about it, he is always trying to get better. He is a natural leader. He is not 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he is a smaller guy and he uses everything that he got. He doesn’t have the height of a typical quarterback, but he throws the ball well, he sees the field well and he makes really good decisions for us.”
On that final drive, Carmichael connected with his brother James Carmichael for a 40-yard completion to set up the game-winning score. The brothers also hooked up on a bubble screen which James took for a 60-yard touchdown. Devonta said he likes playing with his brother because they have had a connection from all the times they have played together at home during the years.
“He is my little brother (James), so we had that connection for years,” he said. “I know how he likes the ball and I know that he is fast, so if I give it to him quick, he can make a move and go.”
With three games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Carmichael and the Tigers have a chance to accomplish some of the goals that they set at the beginning of the season.
“We want to make the playoffs, but our team goals, just in case we don’t make it to the playoffs, (is to) do better than we did last year,” he said. “We have more passing yards and rushing yards already. We are just trying to continue improving as a team.”
Carmichael said this season’s team has one thing that last season’s team didn’t and that has been the difference for them.
“Confidence,” Carmichael said. “I don’t believe we had the confidence going into the game, but this year we have confidence that we can play with any team no matter what the record says or what the paper says. It doesn’t mean anything. We just come into each game confident.”
Carmichael tries to model his game after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
“He is my favorite player in the NFL,” he said. “When the game is on the line, that’s when he is at his best. He doesn’t panic. He might throw three picks in a game, but he still does the things that he has to do to make his team win.”