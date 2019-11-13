Off the football field, B.B. Comer’s Brian Bradford has a cool, calm and collected personality, but that changes when he steps on the football field. A different side of him comes out.
“I am a totally different person,” Bradford said. “If I didn’t know it was me, I would think that I had split personalities. I am just pumped, I am energized. I am ready to get to the ball and that’s my number one goal.”
Fultondale got a firsthand account of Bradford’s other side as he put on tackling exhibition in B.B. Comer’s 28-19 win in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last Friday night. Bradford had a huge game as he recorded 17 tackles, which helped the Tigers advance to the second round, where they will host Geraldine on Friday night at 7 at Legion Stadium.
“None of our seniors wanted to go home, and that was the big difference,” Bradford said. “Our team has good chemistry and us having that chemistry really helps. I am sure the rest of my teammates don’t want to go home either, so we fought as much as we could.”
For the second week in a row, Comer celebrated moving on to the next round. The Tigers secured a playoff berth in the final regular-season game of the season by defeating rival Fayetteville, 37-21.
After winning one of the biggest games in recent history, Bradford said their celebration last week was unlike anything he has experienced in his football career.
“The atmosphere was nothing like I have seen before,” Bradford said. “It looked like we have more away fans than they had home fans. That made everything twice as better.”
Bradford has played a major role in Comer’s success this season. He has been a tackling machine for the Tigers as he averages 15 tackles per game.
“He has 160 tackles on the season and he is a big-time leader for us,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “He is an all-around good athlete and a good kid. He does well in the classroom and on the field for us. He is the type of kid that you want your son to grow up and be like. He has come a long way in the two years that we have been with him. He is a leader for us and he gets the job done.”
Fossett said that one of the things that makes Bradford special is his ability to find the football.
“He has such a niche for the game and it pays off for him now,” Fossett said. “If he gets the opportunity to play at the next level, it is going to pay off well for him, just because he is so knowledgeable and he studies the game. He finds the ball really well and that is an attribute to him and his dedication to get better.
“He is one of the seniors that have been through it for four years. He has been at the bottom of the barrel, and now, he is here in the second round of the playoffs. He is a big reason why we are here.”
It was hard to imagine Comer being in this position two years ago. The Tigers barely had enough players to have one player standing on the sideline as they only had 12 players.
In the previous three seasons combined, Comer only had a total of five wins. This season, the Tigers have six wins.
“It is an incredible feeling (being in the second round),” Bradford said. “It is not a lot of Comer Tigers that have been able to play in the second round in a really long time. Knowing our situations in the past, our goal has been to build and build. We have definitely done our job this year and we just have to keep it going.”
With being one of the only three teams left in the playoffs with Lincoln and Talladega, Bradford and the Tigers have enjoyed being the last team standing in Sylacauga.
“We have never been the talk of the town and that is big for us,” Bradford said. “We are able to be noticed… You can walk into Walmart, and if you have Comer gear on, they will say that you are doing great and they will congratulate you. It is a great feeling.”
Comer played in Class 3A, Region 6, which features some of the best teams in the state: Piedmont, Walter Wellborn, and Randolph County. All four teams from Region 6 advanced to the second round. Bradford said playing those teams prepared them for this moment.
“It was definitely a tough region,” Bradford said.” We had to learn how to fight early, strike early and execute early. We couldn’t sit back and wait until the fourth quarter to make some plays. We had to make people think we can and get the crowd pumped early, so I feel like playing in that region taught us a lot.”