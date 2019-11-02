SYLACAUGA -- For the first time in six seasons, B.B. Comer Memorial High School’s football team advanced to the playoffs with a 37-21 homecoming victory over county rival Fayetteville at Legion Stadium on Friday night.
Entering the matchup with the Wolves, the Tigers needed a victory and a Pleasant Valley loss to Ohatchee. Both outcomes occurred as the Indians routed the Raiders 41-8 to clear the postseason path for Comer.
“It’s very overwhelming right now just to even kind of comprehend it and think about it,” Tigers head coach Adam Fossett said. “Hat’s off to these guys, the work they’ve put in and the work they’ve done.
“I just talked to them after the game and told them, ‘We’re in the playoffs, but we’ve got a lot of work to do still.’ We did some things tonight that looked pretty decent, but we did a lot of things that looked really ugly. We’ve got to get better at doing the things we need to do to be successful.”
One thing that may have looked pretty to Fossett is Tigers junior running back Raphaele Johnson, who sliced his way through the Wolves’ defense for 249 yards and four touchdowns (3, 59, 72 and 52 yards) on 21 carries. Three of those scores came before the intermission as Comer headed to the locker room with a 31-13 halftime lead.
“Raphaele made some good reads on the zone, and we made some good blocks,” Fossett said. “We had good line play tonight. Zach Carpenter is a young kid, a young freshman who had to step in tonight. He did a heckuva job on the zone counter kicking out the ends and making good blocks for us.”
Pacey DeLoach led the way for the Wolves in terms of offensive output. The sophomore quarterback went 14 of 24 passing for 141 yards and a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver Blake Machen to start the fourth quarter and trim the deficit to 37-21. Defensively, he forced the game’s only turnover by intercepting a pass from Comer sophomore quarterback Devonta Carmichael in the first half.
Comer’s defense hounded DeLoach throughout the contest and sacked him six times.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well. We got after them,” Fossett said. “DeLoach got away from us a couple times. We took some bad angles and did some things that weren’t characteristic of us and we paid for them. Either he made a good throw off it or used his legs to get yards and get first downs.”
Four to know
- Machen started the game at quarterback for Fayetteville and hit DeLoach on a 50-yard pass on the first offensive play for the Wolves’ longest play of the night from scrimmage. Machen finished 1 of 6 for 50 yards passing, eight catches for 57 yards and 6 yards rushing on five carries.
- Carmichael went 5 of 7 for 109 yards and a touchdown pass (50 yards) to James Carmichael inside the final minute of the first half. He added 53 yards on 10 carries.
- The Wolves scored on their first possession when the offense recovered a Seth Limbaugh fumble in the end zone. The sophomore fullback had attempted to extend the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard run. Machen’s pass on the two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, making the score 6-0.
- Fayetteville’s special teams units had an up-and-down night. The Tigers blocked a Machen punt, which rolled out of the back of the Wolves’ end zone for a safety before Comer could recover the ball. After three Johnson touchdowns, Wolves running back Luke White broke the Tigers’ 24-point run with a 65-yard kick return touchdown to cut the margin to 24-13 with 54 seconds remaining in the second stanza.
Who said
- Fossett on if he was paying attention to the public address score updates on the Ohatchee/Pleasant Valley game: “I never heard it. Somebody told me at the end of the game when it (the clock) was running down. They told me what the score was, and I heard it was a big win for Ohatchee. I figured Ohatchee would play all their guys and try to win the game. When you’re 9-0, you want to go 10-0.”
- Johnson on his night: “It was really great. My seniors, they deserve to go to the playoffs. We’ve been working hard all summer and at practice, doing our jobs and doing everything we can to get here.”
- Tigers senior Brian Bradford on making it to the postseason: “I told my guys in pregame that I didn’t want to go home, and to think that this could be one of my last football games, I had to give 110 percent. I’m blessed to be able to play next week. It means the world to me.”
- Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh on the loss: “I thought they (Comer) played a great ballgame. Coach Fossett had those kids ready to go. They looked good. It was nice both teams got out here and played with some class. I loved that about it, but we’ve got a little work to do and some things to accomplish where I saw some deficiencies tonight. We’ll work hard and get ready to go to our playoff game against Luverne.”
Up next
- Comer (5-5) will travel to face Fultondale (8-2) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs next Friday night at 7.
- Fayetteville (6-4) will head south to play Luverne (9-1) in a first-round 2A playoff battle next Friday night at 7.