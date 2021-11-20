B.B. Comer falls to No.2 Clarke County

SYLACAUGA — B.B. Comer’s rally came up short as the Tigers fell to No. 2-ranked Clarke County 14-7 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Friday.
For the Tigers, this was their second week in a row trailing in the fourth quarter, but this time they weren’t able to make the timely plays they needed to win the game.
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game or take the lead midway through the fourth quarter but DeVonta Carmichael threw an interception in the end zone.
Clarke County then ran out the last six minutes of the game to clinch a berth into the semifinals.
“We felt like we had the right call coming out of the time out but the kid just made a play in the end zone,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “After that, we weren’t able to get a stop. They controlled the time of possession all night, and that’s what they do. They are going to run the clock and have long drives as they can get second- and third-and-short.
“That’s what they want. We tried to get them in second and third and long to get stops to get them out of their element but it was still not enough.”
Comer fell behind 14-0 in the first half, but got back into the game in the fourth quarter.
After struggling the entire game on offense, Comer got the break that its needed to get back into the game. After going three-and-out, Clarke County was forced to punt. As the ball bounced on the ground, the ball touched a Clarke County player as he tried to get out of the way. B.B. Comer regained possession before it went out of bounds.
The Tigers turned to Kamore Harris to drive them down the field. The sophomore running back rushed for 44 yards during the drive, which included a 19-yard run to the Clarke County 15. A few plays later, Carmichael threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.
The Tigers fed off the momentum as they forced Clarke County to go three-and-out.
Harris continued to have success on the ground as he rushed for 34 yards on five straight carries.
Harris’ success on the ground opened up the passing game as Carmichael connected with Adam Odum for a 23-yard completion to the 3-yard line.
After a pair of negative plays, Comer put the ball into the hands of its senior signal-caller. Carmichael has come up big for the Tigers throughout the season but this time he was unable to deliver as he threw an interception in the end zone.
What to know
—Clarke County’s first score was set up by a Comer turnover. The Bulldogs forced James Carmichael to fumble on a punt return at the Comer 33-yard line. The Tigers’ defense came close to keeping the Bulldogs off the board, but Jackson scored from 1-yard out on fourth-and-goal to give Clarke County a 7-0 lead with 2:52 left in the opening period.
—Clarke County took advantage of having a short field late in the first half. The Bulldogs put together a 45-yard drive which ended in a Young touchdown pass to Benjamin Shears for a 16-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0 with 10.8 left in the half.
—Comer struggled to move the ball on Friday. The Tigers didn’t have first down until late in the third quarter.
Who said
—Fossett on his senior class: “Those were the guys that were there the 2-8 year. They were freshmen and we going around playing in everybody’s homecoming game. They remember that and they have grown from that. For them to stay the course and trust what we were doing and the coaches was huge. That’s what they did. It really put them in the situation where they are in. Those guys are going to be missed, they left a huge mark on the program. They have done so much in a short amount of time. They are going to leave with a winning record overall and three playoff appearances. We are going to miss them a ton.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer ends its season at 10-3, while Clarke County (11-2) will play in the semifinals next week at home against Highland Home.