B.B. Comer exits area tournament early after cold fourth quarter

SYLACAUGA— No. 2 seed B.B. Comer trailed Vincent by as much as 15 points in the first half, but the Tigers managed to retake the lead in the final six minutes of play before falling behind for good in a 59-50 loss at home on Tuesday night in the Class 2A, Area 8 semifinals.
"The third quarter is when we turn it on," B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale said. "Sometimes, it is too little too late. Tonight it wasn't too little too late."
The Tigers (14-11) used a 10-2 in the third quarter to tie the game at 29 points apiece with 5:19 left in the period. The Yellow Jackets (11-13) threatened to steal the momentum back when Vincent’s Blake Allums drilled a 3-point shot within seconds to take the lead back, but the Tigers' offense had finally established some rhythm.
B.B. Comer’s Zack Carpenter tied the game up by converting an and-one with 4:25 left in the period, and a Kamore Harris layup gave the Tigers a 34-32 lead 10 seconds later.
The Tigers continued to keep pace with Vincent, even holding a one-point lead with less than six minutes left in the game, but shortly after that, the home team seemed to run out of steam.
Vincent’s Tyqun Goodman scored a game-high 19 points in the victory.
Chris Garrett finished with a team-high 13 points for B.B. Comer. He was followed closely by Kamore Harris (12 points) and Rapheale Johnson (11).
"I failed them as a coach," Hale said. "I mean, I know I didn't play, but I got to get them ready. This group is too young and too talented not to be playing postseason basketball."
Three to know:
— The Tigers surged back into the game with a 9-2 run that began in the middle of the second period, but their luck seemed to run out during the final minute of the half.
In an effort to move the ball quickly, B.B. Comer turned the ball over near its own basket and quickly gave up two points with 56 seconds left in the second period.
One of the Tigers missed a long jumper taken a few feet in front of the arc with about 20 seconds left. B.B. Comer got the ball back with 14 seconds left, but the buzzer sounded before any of the Tigers could get the ball inside the paint for a shot.
— B.B. Comer was forced to play without starter Chris Wilson who suffered an injury to his jaw during Friday night's game against TC Central that would have held him out six weeks.
Hale said the entire gameplan had to change with Wilson out. Hale decided to go smaller without the 6-foot-4, 220-pound freshman. That lack of size hurt the Tigers, but his ability to score might have been the bigger loss on Tuesday.
Hale said Wilson was averaging just over 30 points in his last three games.
"Like he stepped out and hit two 3s because their big guys couldn't guard him, and he won us the game in overtime," Hale said, referring Wilson's impact in an earlier win over Vincent.
— B.B. Comer only hit one shot from the floor in the final period. That, more than anything, allowed a Vincent team that hit five shots from the floor, including one 3-pointer, to pull away down the stretch.
"We got away from who we are, we got desperate," Hale said of his team's cold fourth quarter. "We don't have nobody (who can) try to shoot the ball to get us back in the game. We got desperate, and we had plenty of time."
Who said:
Hale on missing the postseason:
"How you know you like steak if you ain't had it. Just to go get that experience. … This was the year to go get a taste in their mouth and kind of show them this is what you earned. You got to work to be here, but I feel like I failed them."