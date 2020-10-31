B.B. Comer enjoying first state ranking since 2000

SYLACAUGA -- B.B. Comer’s success in 2020 has not gone unnoticed.
After weeks of being outside the top 10 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A poll, the Tigers jumped four spots to seventh in the rankings, which were released Tuesday night.
This is the first time B.B. Comer has been ranked since the 2000 season.
“The polls are usually motivation for us,” B.B. Comer Adam Fossett said. “This season has been about respect and taking care of us.
“Once we got to the second half of the season, we felt like we had a pretty good team, so the last couple of weeks people have been keeping an eye out on that for us and told us that we have so many votes. For us to finally break through and be in the top 10, that is a great tribute to the guys, coaches and their effort.”
The Tigers improved to 8-1 by defeating Randolph County 30-0 last Friday night.
The eight wins are the most for B.B. Comer in 20 seasons. Last week’s win also clinched the Tigers the second seed in Class 2A, Region 4. B.B. Comer will host St. Lukes in the first round of the playoffs Nov. 6.
Fossett has turned B.B. Comer’s football program around in his three seasons at the helm.
“Now it is all about there is still room to go,” Fossett said. “Now it is about continuing to prove people wrong one week at a time and staying focused on the task at hand.
“The maturity of this team is unlike any other that I have had in a long time. Their maturity to be able to take things one game at a time and be able to process it one game at a time has been huge for us.”
Fossett said his players showed their maturity earlier in the week when he told them their game against Dadeville was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather Thursday.
“It is Week 10, and we have been fortunate enough to play all of our games, so we have been beating and banging on other teams and each other for over 12 weeks now,” Fossett said. “ It is an opportunity for us to heal some bruises and get some guys healthy again. This week, we have been able to correct some mistakes and install some new stuff.”