B.B. Comer cruises to 30-7 victory over Fayetteville

SYLACAUGA -- The rain was coming.
B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett repeated that to his players over and over again in the hours leading up to the Friday night’s showdown with Fayetteville. In his mind, the team that struck first wouldn’t have to worry so much about the elements.
“We’re probably going to get some rain in the second quarter, and it’s not going to stop raining,” Fossett said. “So we need to get some momentum, and we need to get some points early.”
B.B. Comer’s offense didn’t even get the chance to find the end zone first, because Kamore Harris took a blocked punt all the way back to give the Tigers an 8-point lead just over two minutes into a game B.B. Comer went on to win 30-7 over Fayetteville (2-5).
Tigers running back Rapheale Johnson ripped off a 31-yard run on the first offensive series for B.B. Comer (6-1). His big play set up quarterback Devonta Carmichael to punch it in from 2 yards out with 4:59 left in the first quarter.
That wasn’t the last time Carmichael’s name rang out over the loudspeakers. He finished the night with a team-high 98 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on only 15 carries.
Fayetteville’s lone touchdown came when quarterback Pacey Deloach completed a 13-yard pass to Zeke Deloach with only 48 seconds remaining.
Three to know
Fayetteville’s offense roared to life late in the second quarter and drove inside the opposing 17-yard line on back-to-back drives. The first time, the Wolves lined up to kick a 34-yard field goal, but the attempt was a fake.
Zeke Deloach was left wide open, but he just barely got his hands underneath the pass from kicker Levi Phillips as he dove to the ground. The receiver couldn’t control it, and the ball bounced harmlessly to the turf.
The Wolves drove right back down the field inside the opposing 10-yard line before a false start and a fumbled snap backed them up. Pacey Deloach took a shot at the end zone as time expired, but James Carmichael intercepted the pass and returned it 30 yards the other way.
Zeke Deloach might not have caught the pass on the fake, but he caught just about everything else thrown his way. He finished the night with a game-high nine receptions for 100 yards and touchdown.
Devonta Carmichael finished the game averaging 6.5 yards per carry, but two of his teammates were right behind him.
Johnson averaged 6.4 yards per carry after gaining 89 yards on 14 attempts, while fellow back Chris Garrett averaged 4.1 yards on 10 attempts.
Who said
Fossett said B.B. Comer’s goal is to host the first round of the playoffs: “We went 6-6 last year, and we get to where we are now, we’re 6-1 and we’re technically locked in the playoffs, but we can do better.”
Up next:
B.B. Comer travels to Vincent on Friday night.
Fayetteville is off next week and will host Ranburne on Oct. 23.