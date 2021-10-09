B.B. Comer clinches playoff berth with win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — B.B. Comer’s offense continued to click on all cylinders Friday night at Fayetteville, as the Tigers defeated Fayetteville 58-21.
This is the fifth game in a row that B.B. Comer scored 40 points or more. The scoring streak wasn’t the only thing that was extended as the win clinched the Tigers third straight playoff berth.
“You talk about commitment and buying in, you can throw every cliche out there but it’s true, B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “These guys want to be here, they want to work hard to be successful. The sky's the limit for us as long as we continue to improve. We have to make sure that we stay humble and that’s my job to keep them humble through this process, but also let them enjoy it.
"This is one of the best times of their lives as a high school athlete. It should be fun for them. Hopefully, they can have fun along the way and win some ball games.”
Fayetteville was able to keep the game close in the first quarter thanks to the arm of Pacey DeLoach. The senior quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns in the opening period including a 75-yard touchdown to Zeke DeLoach to tie the game 14-14.
However, Comer gained control of the game in the final seconds of the period. Dayleon scored on a 30-yard touchdown run to cap off a 65-yard drive to take a 21-14 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Zeke DeLoach fumbled which was recovered by Comer at the Wolves’ 22-yard line. It didn’t take long for the Tigers to capitalize as Kamore Harris scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 28-14.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Fossett said. “It was huge that we picked up that fumble. I thought if we could get some momentum going if we could score off that and that’s what happened. That was a big ordeal for us.”
Comer continued to feed off the momentum as they scored 14 points in the second to take a 42-14 lead into intermission. Harris and Carmichael scored on 52 and 68-yard runs respectively to close out the first half.
What to know
—Devonta Carmichael accounted for two touchdowns for the Tigers. The senior threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to 25.
—Welch scored three touchdowns for the Tigers. Welch had touchdowns runs of 2 and 30 yards. He also had a receiving touchdown for 16 yards.
—Pacey DeLoach accounted for all three touchdowns for the Wolves. DeLoach added a touchdown pass late to Zeke DeLoach to cut the lead 45-21 in the third quarter.
Who said
—Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh on the loss: “It seems after that we had one mistake after another, and it kept snowballing on us. Sometimes it is hard to stop a team that has the weaponry that they do. They have some players that can really play… All those guys began to make plays and that’s what you expect from a team like this. Hats off to Comer. We have to get ready to win the next two games. Everything is still in front of us. We can have a 6-4 season and go to the playoffs. We have to be Lafayette and Ranburne.”
—Welch on his three touchdown performance: “ I would like to thank Coach Fossett and linemen for blocking so I could get those touchdowns. On my 30-yard touchdown run all I saw was a big hole and I just took off in it."
Next up
—Comer hosts Vincent for homecoming next Friday night. Fayetteville will take on LaFayette.