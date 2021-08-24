B.B. Comer, Childersburg eager to turn the page

B.B. Comer put everyone on notice last season when the Tigers secured the program's best season in 20 years, but last week's 35-0 loss to Montgomery Catholic is a reminder that the current group has yet to earn that same reputation.
"I just told them we got to move forward," B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. "At the end of the night, our guys played hard, and they played against one of the better teams in the state in 3A. There is no doubt about it."
The Alabama Sports Writers Association ranked Montgomery Catholic third among 3A teams during the preseason, while B.B. Comer finished an unofficial 13th in the same poll as one of four teams receiving votes. On Thursday night, the Tigers (0-1) will get the chance to put that loss behind them when they travel to Childersburg (0-0) at 7 p.m.
B.B. Comer defeated Childersburg last season 30-6 to open the season. Returning the favor won’t be easy for Childersburg, especially since both coaches agreed that B.B. Comer's experience in the first game should prove to be an advantage this week.
"They got a game under their belt," Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. "That gives them a chance to correct their mistakes they made last week. We don't."
On the bright side for Johnson, he has film to study. Meanwhile, Fossett's most recent tape is a recording of Childerburg's spring game. Since then, the Tigers have lost several key contributors, including their quarterback.
"We don't really have a groundwork of what to plan on, so we go look at what they did last year and some of what they did in the spring and just kind of prepare for everything," Fossett said. "It is going to be tough at first, especially defensively."
Johnson said he plans to play both junior Sharrod Robertson and senior Elijah Sims at quarterback on Thursday night, although the coach said he wasn't sure how snaps would be split between the two as of Tuesday afternoon.
"Elijah Sims, my senior, he is one of them alpha dogs," Johnson said. "He bring that leadership. He's been a part of it of four years, he bring that leadership of knowing what to do on the field, he can put people in the right position."
Both Sims and Robertson were poised to lead Childersburg's receiver corps this season, so it's likely both will remain on the field regardless of who is taking the snaps.
Robertson, a point guard for the Tigers basketball team, is a newcomer to football this year, but Johnson said that hadn't stopped him from emerging as a leader.
"Them two guys, the players look up to them," Johnson said. "Sharrod is a junior, I know his first year on the field, but they look up to him because of the way he carries himself on the football field."
Childersburg isn't the only one with new faces expected to play critical roles this week. Fossett said one of the most impressive performances from last week came from freshman slot receiver Richard Weed.
"Richard is one of the smallest guys that we have, and he is probably one of the toughest ones that we have," Fossett said. "He made some plays offensively and defensively. Man, he is not afraid to stick his nose in there and block or run the ball or catch the ball."
Fossett said Weed also made a few huge plays on special teams, including recording a tackle on the return man a mere moment after he fielded the punt.
"We kinda knew last season he was going to be special," Fossett said. "He had a run late in the game against Vincent, and he scored late in the game, and he had no business scoring. He made about four or five people miss and darted down the sideline."