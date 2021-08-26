B.B. Comer bounces back from tough loss to shutout Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — B.B. Comer had to wait an extra week to find the end zone, but the Tigers' patience had long run out when B.B. Comer stepped onto the field during Friday night's 40-0 victory at Childersburg.
B.B. Comer quarterback Devonta Carmicheal connected with his brother James Carmicheal approximately 20 yards downfield on the very first play of the game. At the time, it looked like multiple defenders and gravity itself was going to drag James down where he caught it.
Despite all of that, somehow, James remained upright and raced into the end zone for a 71-yard score that he described as his best catch ever after the game.
"I thought I was down. … I just caught it, and I was thinking about scoring," James said.
B.B. Comer senior Cordez Harris recovered the ensuing kickoff to send the offense right back out onto the field. B.B. Comer (1-0) once again scored in a single play when running back Kamore Harris raced into the end zone from 27 yards away.
On that play, Harris showed off his speed on the outside, but at other times Harris looked more like a battering ram punching a hole right through the center of Childersburg's defense.
"I think that is the hard part for him is to understand how much power he has and how much he could use that power,"B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. "Sometimes he wants to sidestep and juke and other stuff, and I tell him you're not allowed to do that. You're a power guy."
Harris finished the night with 11 carries, a game-high 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Three to know
— Childersburg starting quarterback Chris Swain missed the game due to illness but is expected back next week. In his absence, receivers Sharrod Robertson and Elijah Sims filled in at quarterback. Robertson, a first-year football player, started the game and played the first few series before shifting back in favor of the more experienced Sims, who completed two of three passes for 10 yards.
— B.B. Comer's defense didn't give up a first down until there were less than two minutes left in the first half. In the entire game, the defense allowed only four first downs, including two which came at the end of each half.
— B.B. Comer pulled starting quarterback Devonta Carmicheal out of an abundance of caution after he suffered an injury during his third series. He completed two of four passes for a game-high 76 yards and one touchdown. His brother James hauled in two more receptions after Devonta left the game to finish with a game-high 117 receiving yards on only three catches.
Who said
— Fossett on Harris' recovery on special teams: "He'd been struggling with some stuff offensively. He needed a confidence booster, so that was a huge thing for him, and I thought Cordez was kind of one of those unsung hero guys. I thought he blocked real well on the edge tonight."
— Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson on the expected return of Swain: "That is going to be a difference for us just to have a quarterback that went through all of fall camp, but Elijah, I thought he played hard."
Up next
— B.B. Comer will return home next week to host Lanett on Friday, Sept. 3.
— Childersburg hosts Reeltown on Friday, Sept. 3.