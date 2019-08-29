Winterboro High School’s football team will welcome county foe B.B. Comer tonight at 7 at Bulldog Stadium in Alpine.
The Bulldogs earned an 18-8 win over the Tigers in 2018, but Comer has dominated the all-time series 23-8.
The series became more competitive with the turn of the millennium, as Winterboro has picked up seven of its wins in the 21st century.
Under seventh-year head coach Alan Beckett, the Bulldogs have reached the postseason in Class 1A three years in a row. B.B. Comer’s last playoff appearance in 3A was in 2013, but second-year head coach Adam Fossett’s mantra when we took the job was to “restore the roar” -- a rallying cry meant to drive up school spirit and participation in sports.
Here are five things to watch in this Week 1 showdown:
Avoiding a letdown
Winterboro (1-0) enjoyed a 42-0 shutout of Central Coosa in Week 0, but Beckett said his team’s performance means nothing when it comes to the Tigers.
“We played OK, but Central Coosa is a struggling program,” he said. “We were misaligned on defense several times. The offense didn't execute several plays. Neither will work against a stronger opponent.”
Beckett said he wants to see his players come in with the right mindset.
"For some reason, we play the ‘We got this’ game, and it's always a disaster,” Beckett said. “When our guys go, ‘We got this,’ we don't play hard and bad things happen. Comer will bring it this week. I hope we do our part.”
Tigers continue to improve
Fossett said his team has improved a ton since last season.
“Anytime you have a first year (in a) program, everything’s new to everybody,” he said. “So being able to have another year under our belts and to get bigger, faster and stronger and just to develop as a program, I think we’re better off.
“Being able to play a jamboree last week, even though it was shortened by weather, I think that’ll help us a lot as far as preparation.”
He added the jamboree against Holtville shined a light on both the good and the bad. The teams played one half, with Holtville winning 14-0.
“It showed a lot of weak points and showed some things we definitely needed to work on,” Fossett said. “It showed me some guys that we haven’t really seen a lot of during practice that played pretty well and a couple guys who played pretty well in practice who had some rough snaps (where) I thought they could have done better.”
Knowing is half the battle
Beckett said B.B. Comer has shown significant progress from last season and will have plenty of talent to work with in its lineup.
“They (the Tigers) didn't play their quarterback or one of their really good linemen last week,” Beckett said. “Holtville scored late on them on underclassmen subs. Offensively, Comer worked on different parts of their game. You can't base anything off of a jamboree. Comer won their spring jamboree, if we are going by jamborees.
"Rapheale Johnson and Devonta Carmichael are really impressive backs for Comer. Both look like they are shot out of a cannon when they run. (Linebacker/running back) Justin Rush and (defensive/offensive lineman) Coby McCain are both very physical. Coach Fossett has done a great job of energizing the kids and has his coaches working hard."
Tigers primed for success
In the 2018 meeting between the schools, Johnson scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown.
Fossett said Johnson’s maturity has been noticeable going into the season.
“He (Johnson) has developed into a leader on the team and he’s one of the workhorses that we have,” Fossett said. “We know that we’ve got to provide an opportunity for him and we’ve got to provide holes for him upfront so that he can make plays and do the things he needs to do.”
Carmicheal will also contribute from the quarterback spot.
“There’s a lot of expectations for him (Carmichael) to be the leader on the field for us as well,” Fossett said.
Heartwarming returns on both sidelines
Fossett makes his first trip back to Bulldog Stadium since the 2013 season, when he was head coach at Childersburg. He coached Winterboro from 2008-2011 and compiled a 30-15 record with one region title.
“I’ll always be grateful to Winterboro,” Fossett said. “They gave me my first opportunity … We had some great years and did some great things. It’ll be fun to go back there and play. The WInterboro crowd is always passionate about their team. The kids there have always worked hard and have been hard-nosed kids.”
Winterboro running back Marquez Curry will play in his first home game since tearing his ACL last season. He was one of six Bulldogs to score a touchdown against Central Coosa in the season opener.
"It was great to see Marquez Curry back after missing a year with a knee injury,” Beckett said. “He worked hard to rehab and get back. Marquez never missed a practice and supported his teammates every day at practice. Very unselfish."