The B.B. Comer High School football team will look to keep its playoff hopes alive tonight when the Tigers travel to Class 3A, Region 6 foe Weaver at Bill Bryan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7.
The Tigers do not control their own destiny; they will need help in the final two weeks of the regular season to gain the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 6.
Comer will be trying to defeat the Wildcats for the first time since 2001. Weaver leads the series 7-2, including a 35-6 win in 2018. Weaver has a three-game winning streak against the Tigers.
Here are four things to watch going into tonight’s game.
Moving the game to Thursday
The game was moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather in the area Friday. Last week, Comer (3-5, 2-4) fell to Piedmont 52-14. Second-year head coach Adam Fossett believes moving the game up may be better for his team.
“We are coming off a performance where we didn’t play well,” Fossett said. “We didn’t do much right. I think the quicker we are able to play again and get that taste out of our mouths is a benefit to us.”
Keeping postseason hopes alive
Comer’s postseason fate won’t likely be decided until next week, but this much is known: the Tigers must defeat Weaver tonight and non-region opponent Fayetteville next Friday to have the opportunity to advance.
Even with those wins, however, the Tigers would need some outside help.
The Tigers, Pleasant Valley and Saks all entered the week still in the hunt for the fourth and final playoff berth from the region. All three went 1-1 against each other in head-to-head matchups.
“A lot of things need to happen that are out of our control, and there are some things that have to happen that are in our control,” Fossett said. “Our focus is to bounce back from last week, be able to execute and do the things that have gotten us this far in the season.”
Not overlooking Weaver
After having a successful decade, Weaver is in rebuilding mode in 2019. This will be only the second time since 2010 the Bearcats haven’t made the postseason.
Weaver (0-8, 0-6) fell to Glencoe 27-6 last week. On the season, Weaver averages eight points a game while allowing 50 points per outing.
“It’s one of those deals where they are 0-8, but they still have weapons and they still do some things to make them dangerous,” Fossett said. “We have to be careful not to give into them being 0-8 and thinking we just have to show up. We have been preaching that message all week.
“You have to prepare, you’ve got to get better. They don’t have anything to lose, they can onside kick, they can run trick plays, go for it on fourth down. It really opens up a Pandora’s box so to speak as far as what they can do.”
Keys to victory
Special teams was a point of emphasis this week for the Tigers.
Comer worked on fielding punts and kickoffs as well as covering both. Last week against Piedmont, the Tigers allowed several explosive plays.
“We have to make something happen on special teams on our end and we also have to be able to run the ball,” Fossett said. “Rapheale (Johnson) has to have a big night for us.”