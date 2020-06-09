Avondale Mills Water Tower project costs Pell City less than expected

PELL CITY -- City officials say work on the Avondale Mills Water Tower has come in under budget.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the project came in $5,490 under the original awarded bid of $116,221. The adjusted cost of the projects comes to $110,731.
Muenger said this deductive change order, meaning the city owes less money than it awarded via the bid, was a result of materials needed for the repair of the tower not being needed in the quantities originally expected.
For example, he said, repairs to the walkway at the top of the tower were not as extensive as originally expected, meaning less material was needed.
This led to an underrun on the cost of those specific repair materials.
While the council approved the change order Monday night, Muenger explained it does not mean the city will be getting any money back; instead, it’s simply not having to pay as much.
The recoating of the water tank was approved in December of 2019.
At the time, the project was awarded to Tank Pro Inc. for overcoating the aging 100,000 gallon tank. Tank Pro also offered a bid of $171,057 for a more invasive blast and recoat.
In the end, the cheaper option was chosen due to a marginal difference in life expectancy for the coating and the fact the city has no plans to ever bring the tower back into operation.
The tower has been painted a pale gray to match the color the tower had for many years. An option was floated about giving it a chrome coating, but the council decided that would be too drastic a change.
The council later decided to have lettering saying both “Pell City” and “Avondale Mills” on the water tower.
In other matters, the council:
Set a public hearing for July 13 at 7 p.m. regarding certain properties with overgrown grass and weeds; and
Heard the report for the yearly workers compensation audit, which resulted in a refund of $11,132 to the city.