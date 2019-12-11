PELL CITY -- The City Council approved a bid for recoating the Avondale Mills Water Tank.
The project was awarded to Tank Pro Inc for $116,221 and will involve overcoating the aging 100,000 gallon tank. Tank Pro also offered a bid of $171,057 for a more a more invasive blast and recoat.
The recoat will match the current gray color present on the water tower. There was discussion of using a chrome coating similar to what was originally on the tower. That idea was dismissed by the council as it would create a drastic change in the appearance of the structure.
The two options have a small difference in life expectancy, with the cheaper option likely to stay in good repair for 10-12 years, while the more expensive option would last 20.
City Manager Brian Muenger and the council don’t see this as an issue because the tanks have been out of operation for some time and there are no plans to change that.
The tank once served the Avondale Mills plant, supplying approximately 15 percent of the on-site water supply.
Lat month, residents with the General Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star petitioned the City Council for funding for the restoration of the water tower.
At the Nov. 11 council meeting, Barbara Collins, who represented the organization, highlighted the importance of Avondale Mills to the development of Pell City. She also stated the importance of restoring it to its original state.
“What we would like is for it to be put back like it was with the same lettering and everything because that’s part of our history,” she said at the meeting.
There has been some discussion on what lettering would be used on the tank.
“Some people want Pell City and some want Avondale Mills,” Councilman Jay Jenkins said on the subject.
Jenkins mentioned the possible solution of having both letterings present, with one on each side. The city has done computer modeling with both possibilities.
No decision has been made on the lettering.
In other matters, the council:
Received a $20,000 check from Carol Ostberg of the Logan Martin Tennis Association toward the cost of the new tennis courts;
Approved resolutions on weed abatements on five separate properties;
Approved the annual agreement with Kellis Vegetation for work spraying undesirable vegetation in city ditches;
Approved a proposal for engineering services on the community development block grant (CDBG);
Approved a contract with Louise Campbell for administrative services on the CDBG grant; and
Renewed the lease on a Pitney Bowes mailing machine.