TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A nearly three-year investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement resulted in a 21-count indictment being unsealed Tuesday and the arrest of five (out of 12) defendants, mostly in Talladega.
“Today’s arrests bring the total number of people arrested to 10,” with two more suspects still at large, according to a press release quoting U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris.
The indictment charges “Patrick Nolan ‘Yo-Yo’ McSwain, 50, of Talladega; Nolberto Ortega, 54, of Chicago; Edgar Aguilar Terrazas, 31, of Mexico; Jose Fernando Perez Leyva, 30, of Indiana; Amanda Denise Connell, 33, Kelvin Denard ‘Cabo’ Chatman, 36, Ameche Lashaun ‘Meche’ Curry, 50, Lashonda Renea White, 40, Michael Twymon, 49, Robert Shurone Chatman, 40, and Felmmings ‘Boobang’ Chatman, 37, all of Talladega; and Christopher Lane, of Lincoln; with conspiracy to distribute drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine between May 2017 and July 2019.
The indictment also charges four defendants with money laundering and six defendants with a using a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.
Twymon and Curry are fugitives from justice, according to the release.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, McSwain, Ortega and “Cabo” Chatman were all charged with both money laundering and using the phone in drug trafficking.
According to the release, “Ortega, McSwain and Terrazas are charged with conspiring to traffic 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine; Ortega, McSwain, Levya and Connell are charged with conspiring to traffic 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of heroin; Cabo Chatman, Curry, Robert Chatman and White are charged with conspiring to traffic 500 grams (just over 17.6 ounces) or more of methamphetamine and Ortega, Cabo Chatman and McSwain are charged with conspiring to traffic 400 grams (14.1 ounces) or more of Fentanyl.”
McSwain and Ortega are designated in the release as the leaders of the organization. Both men were already in custody on federal charges related to a large seizure of cocaine and heroin in July.
On July 7, McSwain allegedly met with a drug courier coordinated by Ortega. Murray said Task Force agents attempted to pull McSwain over on County Road 207 as he was heading back to his home on Beatrice Lane. A short pursuit followed.
When McSwain was finally pulled over, agents found 16 kilograms (35.5 pounds) of cocaine and 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of heroin in the car.
When a search warrant was executed on McSwain’s home, agents discovered 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of heroin, 383.8 grams (13.5 ounces) of cocaine, 261.7 grams (9.4 ounces) of marijuana, 884.4 grams (31.2 ounces) of methamphetamine, two drug presses, multiple cellphones, scales, a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.
The release goes on to say, “After McSwain’s arrest, DEA agents intercepted two drug shipments coordinated by Ortega on July 10 and July 12. On July 10, Ortega sent a drug courier from Mexico that was intercepted by the DEA in Jefferson County with 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds) of cocaine. On July 12, Ortega coordinated a shipment of a wooden crate intercepted by the DEA in Jefferson County containing 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of heroin. Both shipments were intended for McSwain and distribution in northern Alabama.”
“Through investigation, the DEA identified McSwain as the source of supply of heroin and methamphetamine to a drug trafficking organization lead by ‘Cabo’ Chatman in Talladega.
“In October 2018, DEA agents intercepted a shipping crate sent to north Alabama by Ortega. DEA agents obtained a search warrant and found 69 kilograms (151.8 pounds) of methamphetamine and 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of Fentanyl inside the wooden crate. The wooden crate was addressed to a car lot owned by ‘Cabo’ Chatman.”
Murray said the lot was Dean’s Auto on Fort Lashley Avenue, formerly Cook’s Auto. Chatman and White were the co-owners, Murray said, “and we had been getting all kinds of calls about that place.”
In fact, Murray said, Cabo Chatman was initially the primary target of the investigation.
“He’d been on our radar for quite a long time,” Murray said. “We knew we were dealing with a large organization, but we had no idea it was as large as it was. We knew McSwain was involved, but when we found out he had direct contact with Mexico, our focus shifted.
“We ended up tracing an organization that went all the way out to the West Coast and all the way into Mexico. We were able to identify parts of the organization in California, a money laundering operation in Illinois, and I’m sure there’s a lot more out there we don’t know about yet.”
According to the release, “The DEA and other law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 81 kilograms (178.2 pounds) of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms (48.4 pounds) of cocaine, 11 kilograms (24.2 pounds) of heroin, 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of Fentanyl and 150 pounds of marijuana as part of the investigation.”
Said Murray, “I’ve worked on numerous federal cases over the years and I have seen lots of dope, but I have never seen this much dope in my entire career.
“I never thought I would see anybody moving that much dope at once through Talladega County. We couldn’t do all this by ourselves, that’s why we partner with federal agencies and why we’re a multi-jurisdictional task force.
“The Sheriff’s Office, Talladega, Sylacauga, Lincoln, Childersburg and Munford police all participate, and while we’ve been working on this case, we’ve needed additional people, additional surveillance, lots of late nights and weekends, lots of overtime spent to make this happen, from us and from the DEA.
“It goes to prove the drug problem in Talladega County is throughout Talladega County. Cooperation with the DEA, the ATF and all the local agencies is how this is accomplished.”
Said Town, “Today’s arrests are an important step in reducing the flow of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine sourced from Mexico into the Northern District of Alabama.
“These dealers will go to extreme lengths to profit from this deadly poison with no regard to the pain and ruin they leave behind. To the drug traffickers out there, you’ll have company soon.”
Added Morris, “This investigation and the subsequent indictments are a clear example of the drug pipeline running directly from Mexico to Alabama and specifically Talladega.”
“The size, scope and magnitude of the McSwain Drug Trafficking Organization cannot be understated. Literally, weekly shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were pouring into Talladega County.
“Those arrested today could care less about the countless lives they tragically affected. Their sole purpose of existence was selling poison and making money. Fortunately, the DEA and the Talladega County Task Force has found a new home for them … prison.”
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys M. Blake Milner and Austin D. Shutt.
Conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a minimum of five years in prison, which must be served after any other related sentences. Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Money laundering carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release. Each count of using a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.