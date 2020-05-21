Authorities looking into Wednesday morning burglary of Talladega pharmacy

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at Professional Apothecary on North Street early Wednesday, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, someone threw a brick through the glass door of the pharmacy, went inside and stole several bottles of prescription medication.
Video shows the suspect as a thin male wearing black clothes, including a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a black cloth covering most of his face.
The initial report did not show that anything had been taken, but Thompson said the suspect can be seen stealing medications once inside.
Thompson said it appeared the burglar took what he could find and was unable to get to a locked area where schedule II narcotics are stored.
Items stolen included a 100-count bottle of Acyclovir 400 mg, a 500-count bottle of Acyclovir 800 mg, two 100-count bottles of Bisoprolol HCT2, a 100-count bottle of Bumetanide 2 mg, a 730-count bottle of Hydralazine 25 mg, an 860-count bottle of Hydralazine 50 mg, a 50-count bottle of Amlodipine 10/Benazepril 20 and a 30-count bottle of Buspirone 30 mg.
Acyclovir is an antiviral drug most commonly prescribed to treat shingles, chickenpox and genital herpes. Bisoprolol is a beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure, and Bumetanide is a diuretic. Hydralazine, a vasodilator, and Amlodipine/Benazepril are also used to treat high blood pressure. Buspirone is an anti-anxiety medication.
Thompson added it appears the same suspect also broke into a pharmacy in Ashland about 45 minutes before the break-in at Professional Apothecary. Details of that incident were not readily available Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.