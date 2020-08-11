Authorities looking into robbery, shooting early Tuesday in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a robbery and shooting that left two people wounded early Tuesday, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.
Thompson said patrol officers initially responded to a disturbance call on Long Street at 12:42 a.m. The officers found a 56-year-old male lying by the side of the road, bleeding from an apparent gunshot to wound to the chest.
This victim told officers he had heard gunshots, and when he walked toward them, he encountered two slender males. One of the males shot him in the chest before fleeing on foot toward the Elk’s Lodge.
Shortly afterward, officers discovered a 41-year-old male who had been paralyzed from the chest down for some time lying in his driveway. This victim told officers he had been approached by two slender males wearing masks who demanded money, then beat him, shot him and left him in the driveway.
Thompson said the 56-year-old victim was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, while the 41-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham. Thompson said both victims were in stable condition, but no further information was available Tuesday.
Officers searched the area early Tuesday but were unable to locate the suspects, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.